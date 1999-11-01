AT&T Tries New Upstream Architecture

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services last week

signaled a commitment to using baseband-digital-fiber technology that appears to mark the

beginning of a sea change in operators' approach to upstream architecture.

AT&T Broadband will use the new return-path technique

pioneered by Scientific-Atlanta Inc. in secondary-to-primary hub connections at its

Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh systems, spokeswoman Tracy Hollingsworth said.

"The technology could be extended to the

[distribution] plant later, and it could be used with 'LightWire,' as

well," she said, referring to the new fiber-rich architecture the MSO is testing in

Salt Lake City.

AT&T Broadband's use of an optical-transmission

technique rooted in the time-division-multiplexing mode of telecommunications is part of a

wide-scale MSO shift in this direction as operators look for ways to maximize upstream

efficiency, Harmonic Inc. director of product-line management Eric Schweitzer said.

"This idea has taken over the industry in the past six

weeks," he said, adding that Harmonic was working on development of product to meet

the demand.

"S-A has pretty much shown that digital baseband has

some important advantages," Schweitzer added. "It's not necessarily the

right solution for every situation, but we believe it's an important option that

everyone is looking at."

S-A's "dbr" (digital-baseband-reverse)

system delivers upstream cable signals in uncompressed digital format using the

time-division-multiplexing technique common to digital telecommunications.

S-A's dbr systems are designed for use in hubs, rather

than nodes, but this will soon change, according to vice president of marketing and

network architectures Paul Connolly. "We'll have product out by the end of the

year that will extend baseband digital reverse to the node," he explained.

AT&T Broadband's initial application of the

technology will be to streamline transmission from secondary hubs back to the headend.

Amplitude-modulated return feeds in the 5- to 40-megahertz path from the nodes will be

digitally multiplexed together in pairs onto individual wavelengths at the secondary hubs

for transmission to headends or primary hubs over standard telecommunications lasers

operating at 2.4 gigabits per second.

When this technique becomes available at the node level,

Connolly said, operators will be able to combine two or, eventually, four 5- to 40-MHz

feeds from the segmented coaxial return paths onto a single baseband laser operating at a

prescribed wavelength in the 1550-nanometer window. The signal will then be passed through

the secondary hub via a wavelength combiner, onto the fiber back to the headend.

"This will meet the goal of eliminating the secondary

headend," Connolly said, in reference to the racks of electronics now needed to

convert signals at these intersection points.

By operating in pure digital mode without the encumbrances

of advanced modulation techniques, cable can exploit the descending cost curve of

off-the-shelf telecommunications technology while extending transmission distances beyond

the link lengths of amplitude-modulated systems.

With filtering and noise-suppressing techniques in the

multiplexing process, the QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) or QPSK (quadrature phase

shift key) signal entering the multiplexer can be cleaned up to maximize the NPR

(noise-power ratio) at the baseband output. That delivers a better quality signal at the

far end of the digital link than the one that went into the link.

This ability to boost NPR and sustain it across the digital

link will facilitate the transition to four-port inputs in bdr systems, Connolly noted.

That relates to the number of bits used to form a byte in the signal code: fewer bits per

byte create lower NPR.

S-A uses either 10- or 12-bit encoding technology to

translate the amplitude-modulated signal to digital in order to maintain an NPR high

enough to meet industry specifications. That means only two 5- to 40-MHz AM feeds can be

digitally multiplexed onto a 2.4-gbps telecom laser, because the clock-sampling rate

required to perform this translation must be at least twice the rate of the signal

frequency, or twice 35 MHz.

"We're actually using 100-MHz clocks, which is

more than enough sampling speed," Connolly noted. "We could do four ports now,

but we want to get the bit rate down to where we can continue to use the 2.4-gbps lasers,

which means we have to be at OC-12 rates [622 megabits per second, per port]."

This means S-A will have to come up with the means to boost

NPR at the input so that lower-bit-rate encoding can be used. "I'd say

we're looking at getting to four ports within the next year, possibly by next

spring," Connolly said.

The first company to offer a four-port

digital-baseband-return solution is Synchronous Communications, which is shipping product

to customers starting in November, according to chairman Vince Borelli.