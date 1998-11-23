AT&T-TCI Merger May Find Its Waterloo

After years of jousting with Tele-Communications Inc., the

city of Waterloo, Iowa, has launched an investigation into AT&T Corp.'s proposed $48

billion acquisition of the MSO.

Officials in the community of 65,000 recently decided to

request additional information from the two companies before approving a transfer of TCI's

franchise.

City attorney Jim Walsh said the city will take a closer

look at the transaction in order to "better understand" AT&T's plans for

rural communities like Waterloo.

"We want to be sure that we don't end up as

second-class citizens," Walsh said, adding that the town is worried that AT&T may

concentrate on offering local phone service solely in large urban areas after it completes

its acquisition of TCI.

TCI officials said they were not surprised by Waterloo's

information request, noting that communities being asked to approve franchise transfers

are obliged to "analyze" the deal.

"This is nothing that we're concerned about," an

MSO spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the situation said

Waterloo officials have been out of sorts since 1995, when TCI upgraded its network in the

neighboring town of Cedar Falls -- a community where the local government has successfully

overbuilt the MSO.

However, TCI had launched system improvements in Waterloo

long before the AT&T deal was announced.

The MSO is currently nearing completion of a $6 million

upgrade of its local system. It has already introduced "TCI Digital"

programming, and it plans to unveil its TCI@Home high-speed Internet-access service

sometime next year.

"I think that Waterloo's just trying to get back at

TCI," said one industry observer, who asked for anonymity. "I don't think that

they have too many problems. The system is being upgraded as we speak, so I don't know

what the deal is."

Walsh conceded that city officials were unhappy that it

took years to convince TCI to upgrade the local system.

"That's because Waterloo did not have a competing

cable system," he said. "Instead, they put their dollars into nearby Cedar

Falls, which has a municipal cable system."

But given all of TCI's recent improvements, Walsh conceded

that it's unlikely that the city can ultimately deny the transfer to AT&T.

"I think that the only solution is competition,"

he said.

Walsh said the city continues to study the possibility of a

municipal overbuild, and it is talking to a second video provider that is interested in

entering the market.

"There's going to be a second provider in Waterloo.

The only question is who," he added.