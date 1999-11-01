AT&T Picks Best Buy for Retail Test

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services is testing sales

of its "AT&T Digital Cable" service through four Pittsburgh-area Best Buy

stores, the companies said last week.

Best Buy is not yet stocking digital-cable boxes, but is

offering a $19.95 "Digital Cable Starter Kit," which includes free installation,

one free month of AT&T Digital Cable and a $50 Best Buy gift card for subscribers who

keep the service for three months.

AT&T Broadband senior vice president of marketing Doug

Seserman would not disclose details of the business agreement with Best Buy, but said the

retailer would receive a margin from the sale of the starter kit, plus repeat business

from customers who return to the stores with their gift cards.

The retail-business model is still in the test phase,

Seserman added.

Programming packages for the service start at $56.95 per

month, including rental of the remote control and digital receiver. AT&T Broadband

still handles installation for the service, but consumers can choose their own

installation date while at Best Buy, as long as it's at least three days away.

"We're right there next to DirecTV [Inc.],"

AT&T Cable Services Pittsburgh metro marketing manager Beth Patterson said. "Now

consumers see that we're an option."

Through the test with Best Buy, AT&T Broadband hopes to

learn whether customers who sign up for the digital-cable service came into the store with

the intent to buy, or whether they made the decision while looking for a television, VCR

or direct-broadcast satellite system.

Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing

president Char Beales said it makes sense for operators to be visible in locations where

their subscribers are making decisions "to stay with you or go to the competition. If

you're not there, then [retail sales associates] will have every incentive to sell the

customer something else."

In its move to retail, AT&T Broadband is

"essentially piggybacking on DirecTV's promotions," Tellus Venture Associates

president Steve Blum said. "They're convincing an awful lot of people to go down to

retail to shop for digital television."

DBS providers DirecTV and EchoStar Communications Corp.

expressed no immediate concern over cable's head-to-head competition.

"We think our product stands up very well against any

digital-cable product available," DirecTV spokesman Bob Marsocci said. "We're

100 percent digital, and we offer more pay-per-view channels and exclusive sports

programming."

Even though EchoStar's Dish Network products are not sold

through Best Buy, EchoStar spokesman Marc Lumpkin said cable's move to retail will help

encourage cable customers who hear about digital television to look at all of the

alternatives.

"We know consumers shop around," Lumpkin said.

"They'll see that our prices are so much less expensive that they'll choose us."

"We feel very confident that when consumers compare

digital cable with satellite, they'll see that cable is a tremendous value," Seserman

said. "Getting into retail is all about consumer choice."

Dove Associates managing director Bob Davis said cable

operators must learn to "play the retail game" in order to compete against DBS.

Cable's competitors have already learned to pay for retail shelf space, end caps, in-store

merchandising and sales training, he added.

AT&T Broadband's first newspaper ads for the Best Buy

digital-cable trial ran over the weekend in the TV Weekly guide in the Sunday Pittsburgh

Post-Gazette. Early next month, Best Buy will promote the trial in its weekly advertising

circular.

Yesterday (Oct. 31), AT&T was scheduled to send

representatives to each of the four Pittsburgh test stores for the first of the monthly

"Live Demo Days" suggested by Best Buy.

The retailer demonstrates AT&T Digital Cable in Best

Buy's "high-touch" section, which also includes products that require a thorough

sales pitch, like DirecTV and WebTV Networks.

Two of the Best Buy stores have live demonstrations wired

to cable, and the other two use DVDs with clips of available programming.

Pittsburgh was chosen for the tests because 75 percent of

AT&T Broadband's local operations have deployed digital, and the MSO controls a large

majority of the market, Patterson said.

Retail is not an entirely new concept for cable operators,

but it's likely to represent a growing trend, especially as the industry prepares to meet

government mandates that set-tops be distributed at retail next summer.

AT&T Broadband is already selling digital-cable service

through seven AT&T Wireless Phone stores in Salt Lake City. Comcast Corp. demonstrated

its cable services at a Philadelphia-area wireless phone store before selling off its

cellular-phone business. And a number of operators are selling cable-modem service - and

hardware, in some cases - through retail.

Best Buy is not marketing the AT&T@Home cable-modem

service in Pittsburgh. Patterson said local CompUSA stores display AT&T@Home, but no

sales associates are involved. Customers who are interested in the service pick up a phone

at the display that connects them with an AT&T call center.