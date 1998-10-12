AT&T Gives Boost to IP Telephony

AT&T Corp. last week threw its support behind the

global expansion of Internet-protocol telephony in a series of initiatives aimed at

fostering interoperability and cooperation among all players.

The move represents a major commitment to a long-term

transition from circuit-switched to packet telecommunications, officials said. But they

made it clear that they believe that voice over IP has a long way to go before it is ready

to supplant circuit-switched telecommunications.

Among AT&T's plans is the creation of a global

clearinghouse to assist ISPs (Internet-service providers) in establishing and fulfilling

terms of connection with each other. The clearinghouse is designed to create a

"commodities exchange" for ISPs to arrange termination of calls with other ISPs

"For IP telephony to take off, major players like

AT&T must show that they're willing to encourage the innovation and

interoperability that's required on a global scale," said Kathleen Early, vice

president for Internet services at AT&T. "We plan to take a leadership role in

promoting the evolution of ... Internet telephony."

AT&T is also inaugurating a special research lab

devoted to interoperability certification among IP-telephony vendors, and it is helping to

fund a research center at the University of California-Berkeley to foster the development

of innovations in the field, Early said.

In addition, AT&T will set up an in-house trial and

another multicity trial with an unnamed financial institution to begin testing the

delivery of IP-voice services in conjunction with virtual-private-network services. The

latter are widely seen as a major potential driver behind the penetration of IP telephony

in the business world.

By adding voice to the data stream in private-network

connections, business users will be able to engage in collaborative computing and

video-conferencing without having to establish separate voice-conferencing connections.

"In terms of the business world, we're going to

have to see a lot of functionality added to the value proposition in order to drive the

convergence of voice and data," said Mike Rich, vice president of value-added

services for AT&T.

AT&T's push comes as confusion has been mounting

in the IP-telephony world on issues associated with the intelligence that must be added to

the basic voice-over-IP capability that emerged on the Internet nearly three years ago.

While the capabilities have grown more sophisticated with

the addition of gatekeeper servers to manage arrays of gateways that interface IP-voice

traffic with the public-switched-telephone networks, the market has not settled on a way

to bring circuit-switched network-quality intelligence into the IP domain.

Instead, with ever more solutions coming into the

marketplace, there is growing uncertainty over whether the current standard widely used

for IP telephony -- H.323 -- will meet the IN (intelligent-network) requirements of the

IP-based global phone network of the future. AT&T officials made it clear that their

new interoperability initiative will focus on building success for H.323, rather than

going off in new directions.

"The principle challenge is achieving H.323

interoperability among vendors," Rich said, noting that this means working through

the issues with regard to "lowest-common-denominator" functionality first,

before getting to the higher levels of feature implementations.

As for any work on the IN question, Rich said, "Our

plan, in working with vendors and service providers, is to support the integration of PSTN

services -- like 800 number, 900 number and 411 directory -- and, over time, to promote

full international integration of SS7 [signaling system 7] capabilities and

services."

Such gradual approaches to implementing IN in the IP domain

made sense to many players. But that strategy leaves unresolved the question of what

approaches should be taken to exploit the power of IP as a platform for creating

functionalities that go far beyond the traditional SS7 domain.

Such questions are much on the minds of Sprint Corp.'s

technicians as they plot their approaches to the local voice market.

"Part of what we need to evaluate is what makes the

most sense to replicate in the way of IN features inside [the IP network], versus

providing the same features on the life cycle of what's outside," said Mike

Gettles, lead engineer for advanced technology development at Sprint.

"From our perspective, we need carrier-quality service

support for communications within the IP network and for communications moving in and out

of the PSTN," he said.

Where to draw the line on IN is one of the key questions

that Gettles and his colleagues have left to answer as they resolve remaining design

issues for the first iteration of Sprint's Intelligent On-Demand Network (ION),

slated to go into commercial operations before year's end.

As Gettles noted, "There are plenty of service

capabilities that already exist in the PSTN environment that are useful in a packet

network, so we have to be careful about reinventing the wheel."

No matter how such issues are resolved, carriers of every

stripe can expect to be developing and delivering IN applications that largely parallel

the IN and SS7 capabilities in the PSTN for the next three to five years, said Scott

Wharton, senior marketing manager for service providers at VocalTec Communications Ltd.

After that, he said, the momentum behind feature

provisioning and network-functionality control within the IP domain will outstrip

traditional IN to the point of decoupling the two.

"As more intelligence is built into the gatekeeper,

[IP-telephony] providers will be able to go beyond the limitations of the current system,

but that will take a while," Wharton said.

"We'll see unified messaging and multimedia

capabilities, combined with open APIs [application program interfaces], that represent

something much more than can be done today in the PSTN, and not just a better

version," he added.

Not only is the long-range solution a matter of contention

in this regard, but there's no readily agreed-on means of interfacing with the legacy

SS7 network. While VocalTec is already implementing features that it expects to be part of

version 3 of H.323, it will take a while for issues to be worked out before the current

version 2 -- which is only now going into commercial release -- is superseded at the

standards level, Wharton noted.

Consequently, VocalTec and everyone else seeking to respond

to early carrier demand for IN solutions will be pushing the envelope with proprietary

solutions that may or may not end up being standardized.