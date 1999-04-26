AT&T Denied A Cable Franchise Transfer

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services "can't

be trusted to follow the law and act responsibly," according to the board of

supervisors of Middletown Township, Pa., which denied the transfer of the Time Warner

Cable-operated system there to AT&T Broadband (formerly Tele-Communications Inc.).

The system -- operated as Lower Bucks Cablevision Inc. and

serving the Philadelphia suburb -- is part of a planned system swap between the two MSOs.

According to exhibits used by the authorities to make their

decision, the supervisors based their assessment on TCI's corporate character --

primarily on its actions in rate disputes in Pittsburgh and Richardson, Texas. AT&T

Corp. bought TCI earlier this year. Both cities challenged basic-rate increases, but TCI

went ahead with the increases anyway.

Regulators believe that when they deny a rate increase, the

old rates should remain in effect until the Federal Communications Commission acts on the

dispute. Instead, they complained, TCI acted as if it had a stay of the rate order and

increased its rates.

For its part, TCI has stated confidently that its rate

computations will be upheld, adding that if it were to hold off on the consumer charges,

it would be entitled to interest when it ultimately won the case -- interest that would be

paid by consumers.

Richardson racked up three annual-rate complaints before

the FCC acted on the dispute and backed the city's rulings. But instead of

recognizing the municipal rate-rollback order, TCI appealed the FCC's order.

"The honesty, integrity and forthrightness of a cable

operator is of paramount concern. We are concerned that an operator with a sullied history

of these qualities may not be trusted to follow franchise requirements or to pay franchise

fees in a manner required," said attorney Fred Pollner, a consultant to Middletown

Township.

In the past, cities challenged TCI's advance into some

communities. But after the hyperbole subsided, the authorities generally approved

transfers and acquisitions.

One close call involving other operators came in the 1980s,

with the breakup of Group W Cable. Several Los Angeles-area suburbs balked at the prospect

of service by Century Communications Corp. and threatened legal action. The buyer's

consortium then restructured the breakup to assign those systems to another MSO.

Consultants said such challenges have waned in the wake of

TCI's sale to the more respected AT&T. But Middletown officials noted that the

AT&T Broadband management hasn't changed since the merger, adding that no TCI

entity "can be trusted to follow the law and act responsibly."

A lesser issue in the denial is the actual identity of the

company serving Middletown. The Time Warner cluster serves about 10,000 customers in the

township under the Lower Bucks name. During the transfer process, however, city officials

said they discovered that the Lower Bucks corporate entity had been eliminated by Time

Warner.

The city's denial will probably not derail the swap. A

TCI spokesman said it is unlikely that the deal will be restructured based on Middletown

Township's action.

However, Time Warner is the applicant, and it would be up

to that company to challenge the denial legally. Time Warner did not return calls by press

time.