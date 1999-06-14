AT&T Could Land Vogel

AT&T Corp. installed a cable veteran as the new head of

its key telephony deployment, while rumors swirled that cable and direct-broadcast

satellite veteran Carl Vogel might soon join him at the company.

Last week, AT&T Broadband & Internet Services named

former Teleport Communications Group executive Curt Hockemeier as executive vice president

and chief operating officer of telephony operations.

Hockemeier, also a former Cox Communications Inc.

executive, replaces AT&T veteran Gerald DeFrancisco, who held the job for only a few

months.

AT&T said DeFrancisco -- who used to run the company's

Alaska telecommunications subsidiary -- left for personal reasons, and he would transfer

to a yet-undetermined position at its Basking Ridge, N.J.-based Consumer Services unit.

Sources said DeFrancisco, who has teen-age daughters,

decided for family reasons not to relocate from New Jersey to Denver.

Hockemeier brings a hefty telecommunications resume to the

position, where he will oversee the deployment and management of all AT&T Broadband

cable-telephony operations -- a cornerstone of the company's plans to compete in the local

loop.

He will oversee affiliate relationships that AT&T

develops with other carriers in order to offer local service in some markets, and he

reports directly to AT&T Broadband president Leo Hindery.

"Curt's leadership brings together a wealth of

cable-operations expertise and telephony knowledge, and his team will be leading the

charge toward local telephone operations for AT&T [Broadband]," Hindery said in a

news release.

Separately, sources said, AT&T had been talking with

Vogel about bringing him on board as head of broadband-data operations, also reporting to

Hindery.

Vogel, a longtime DBS-industry executive, most recently was

chairman and CEO of PrimeStar Inc., which closed its sale to rival DirecTV Inc. in April

for $1.82 billion.

A former Jones Intercable Inc. executive, Vogel also served

as CEO of Star Choice Communications Inc., a Canadian DBS provider. And until March 1997,

he had served as president of EchoStar Communications Corp. during that DBS company's

often-rocky start-up years.

While at EchoStar, he was instrumental in cutting the 1997

deal for a virtual merger with News Corp. -- an alliance that later collapsed.

AT&T would not comment on whether it was talking to

Vogel.