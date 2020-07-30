ATSC 3.0-based Evoca to Carry Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks

A deal has been announced with Evoca and Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios that will have the Evoca subscription television service distribute Entertainment Studios’ eight global television networks, which includes The Weather Channel.

Evoca is a new virtual pay TV service that was designed to use the NextGen TV standard to deliver HD over-the-air content at a lower cost to customers. Evoca has a proprietary receiver and an OTA antenna to deliver its channel bundle, and the service says it will not be impacted by available internet bandwidth or network conditions.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Evoca is targeting a launch in more than 50 million households in small and mid-sized markets where bandwidth and broadband options are limited and cable or satellite can be expensive, the company says.

As part of the deal with Entertainment Studios, Evoca will carry eight, 24-hour networks that feature travel, automotive, culinary, pets, comedy, celebrity entertainment, courtroom drama and weather content.

The channels included in the deal are The Weather Channel, Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV.