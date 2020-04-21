AT&T, Verizon Among Companies Backing Platform for Small Business Aid
AT&T and Verizon are among the charter members of a new Stand for Small Business coalition launched by American Express.
The companies are pledging to provide "meaningful support" to small businesses trying to navigate the shuttered world of COVID-19.
The coalition says it will give millions of those small businesses tools, expertise, services and more to help them reduce operating expenses, manage a remote workforce and boost their digital capabilities and profile.
The idea is to provide a centralized platform for much of the help already being provided.
Other coalition members include some of the biggest Big Tech: Facebook, Google, Dell, and Microsoft.
