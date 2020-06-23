AT&T Launches Student Journalist Program

AT&T has launched a program to teach students writing and journalism skills "at a moment when young people are looking for ways to speak out."

That "moment" includes about COVIS-19 and the current protests about racial injustice.

The AT&T Youth Voices Collective is being launched in collaboration with youth writing program 826 National and VOX ATL, which "amplifies the voices of Atlanta youth," a longtime CNN collaborator. AT&T owns CNN, whose journalists will be tapped for the program.

The program will also help expand the Six Feet of Separation newspaper launched by students to tell their stories about COVID-19.

Funding for the collective comes from a $1 million grant AT&T is making to literacy groups via the Distance Learning & Family Connections Fund.