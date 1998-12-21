Asian Industry Rallies Around the Cause

Singapore -- Go figure: The booming Latin American pay TV

market experienced an extremely lackluster TEPAL trade show last month in Orlando, Fla.,

with the exhibition aisles largely empty.

But in Asia -- where the walking wounded are plentiful

these days -- the annual Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia panregional

conference and exhibition here was the source of both some animated dialogue and reports

of strong sales activity among programmers.

Alona Fischbein, marketing manager of Paris-based fashion

channel FTV, reported sales in several Asian markets. And Bruce Tuchman, general manager

of global-network ventures at Nickelodeon International, was moved enough to quip, "I

just hope that there are enough lawyers to write all of the contracts, with Christmas

coming up."

Scrooge may have given the Asian pay TV industry a heck of

a bad present last Christmas, when the region's financial crises started kicking into

high gear. And Reed Exhibitions (the parent company of which, Reed Elsevier plc, owns Multichannel

News), which organized the CASBAA conference, had expected attendance to drop by about

500 this year, to 2,500.

But industry officials including Bryan McGuirk, vice

president and director of distribution for NBC Asia, noted that overall subscriber growth

for the region during 1998 reached about 20 percent.

That's not to say that CASBAA panelists felt that

everything's coming up roses. "I see our business over the next 18 months as

being fairly flat," commented Paul Coxon, vice president and managing director, Asia

Pacific for Scientific-Atlanta (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Coxon added that he expects that when

more Asian systems start implementing two-way applications, "our revenues will lift

dramatically."

While Coxon didn't comment on sales at the show, other

equipment suppliers were far from pleased with activity in their booth spaces.

Also evoking displeasure was a surprise panelist -- the

elusive and press-shy Peter Gontha, chairman of PT Datakom Asia, the holding company for

Indonesia's beleaguered direct-to-home platform, Indovision.

Gontha railed at one trade journalist who had written a

sharply worded comment about the disgruntlement of programmers waiting for back payments

from Indovision, and he was furious over reports that he had been "detained" by

police, explaining that he'd just been questioned by them.

By way of illustrating the dire straits of his company,

Gontha noted that there are currently 100 million people below the poverty line in

Indonesia, versus 27 million nine months ago. "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is

mystery," he said. "I don't know where we go from here."

Other panelists did have some constructive ideas, however,

on how the industry can make the best of a pretty raw deal.

Both S.K. Fung, outgoing president of NBC Asia and current

president of CASBAA, and Frank Brown, president of MTV Networks Asia, were strong

proponents of several actions. Among them were: cross-promoting channels; holding forums

for ad executives in key markets in order to build awareness of cable's advantages;

and initiating new research that would measure, among other things, viewership at

particular points in time.

Brown initiated a meeting among CASBAA board members to get

the forum idea off the ground.

Having been humbled by overly romantic predictions about

the industry's growth in the past, no one was willing to speculate about subscriber

or revenue growth in years to come.

But Kevin-john McIntyre, senior vice president and general

manager of Discovery Channel Asia, was moved to paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, saying,

"If we don't hang together, we'll hang separately."