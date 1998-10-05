Armstrong Warns of RBOC Mergers

C. Michael Armstrong, chairman of AT&T Corp., took a

few potshots at regional Bell operating companies last week, calling for federal

regulatory agencies to reject merger deals between RBOCs.

In a speech to the Economic Club of Detroit last Tuesday,

Armstrong said the proposed merger deals between Ameritech Corp. and SBC Communications

Inc., and between Bell Atlantic Corp. and GTE Corp., "are not in the consumer's

interest and should be denied."

However, Armstrong was quick to tout his own company's

merger plans with cable-television giant Tele-Communications Inc. -- a $48 billion

acquisition that is currently before regulators. He cited the TCI deal as an example of

AT&T's commitment to invest whatever is needed to bring about local telephone

competition.

Susan Kraus, vice president of media relations for Bell

Atlantic, said Armstrong's comments were an indication of AT&T's growing

fear of competition.

"This is the same old AT&T, even with the new

management team," Kraus said. "They are constantly complaining to the government

and regulators to hide their own failures in the marketplace."

Armstrong, while against the Bell Atlantic/GTE merger,

saved the big guns for another proposed telephone alliance.

"In the case of SBC and Ameritech, we have the worst

of all worlds: two big companies coming together to advance their monopoly position,"

Armstrong said. "The SBC/Ameritech deal isn't one of those mergers with a few

anti-competitive edges that can be filed off during the federal approval process.

"When it comes to mergers between the Bells,

we've heard it all before," Armstrong continued. "We heard SBC promise

increased competition when it bought Pacific Telesis [Group]. It didn't happen. SBC

promised more market opening and competition when it announced its purchase of Southern

New England [Telecommunications Corp.]. It didn't happen. We heard Ameritech say that

it would compete with SBC in St. Louis. Now, SBC wants to buy Ameritech. Instead of

expanding competition, these two companies have found a way to expand their monopoly reach

and control."

Dave Pacholczyk, a spokesman for Ameritech, had some

equally harsh words for Armstrong's motivation.

"Coming from AT&T, this sounds rather

suspect," Pacholczyk said. "It sounds like they don't want anyone to be

real competition."

Pacholczyk added that although Ameritech does not agree

with Armstrong's assessment, the company does expect some regulators to be influenced

by his words.

"When Daddy Warbucks speaks, everybody listens,"

Pacholczyk said. "But I think that Mr. Armstrong is factually challenged."