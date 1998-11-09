Armstrong: No Free Ride for AOL

Washington -- AT&T Corp. chairman and CEO C. Michael

Armstrong said last week that he opposed attempts by America Online Inc. to gain a

government-imposed "free ride" on cable-broadband facilities.

In a speech to the Washington Metropolitan Cable Club,

Armstrong said AOL and other Internet-service providers were doing nothing more than

attempting to piggyback on the investments made by cable in high-speed Internet-access

technology.

"Now, some narrowband ISPs want the government

to give them a free ride on those broadband pipes," Armstrong said. "But getting

a free ride on someone else's investment and risk is really not the way to do it. It's not

fair, and it's not right."

Armstrong repeated that AT&T's control of @Home

Network, following AT&T's merger with Tele-Communications Inc., would result in an

open broadband platform. But he insisted that high-speed cable-modem subscribers would

have to pay a fee to @Home if they wanted to navigate the Internet using AOL's service.

If AOL customers could use @Home's high-speed service

without paying a fee to @Home, Armstrong said, cable operators would have no economic

justification for making the investment to upgrade their plant for two-way communications.

"That would be a major disincentive to the kind of

risk-taking that goes with infrastructure investment," he added.

He said that if the Federal Communications Commission

adopted AOL's suggestions, the agency would damage AT&T's long-term goal of breaking

the local phone monopoly.

Armstrong used the bulk of his address to focus on the

cable-AOL dispute. At one point, he said the @Home acquisition was "strategic and

integral to AT&T's broadband vision."

AOL is asking the FCC to block AT&T's $48 billion

merger with TCI unless the commission imposes an "open-access" requirement on

@Home.

"This open-access condition would ensure that

consumers would remain free to select their desired ISP on AT&T/TCI-controlled or

affiliated systems, and that they would not be forced to purchase two value-added Internet

services to obtain the one that they want," AOL said in Oct. 29 comments to the FCC

on the merger.

Armstrong said @Home subscribers could reach AOL under the

latter's "Bring Your Own Access" plan, which costs AOL subscribers $9.95 per

month, instead of $21.95.

He added that roughly 25 percent of AOL's 13 million

subscribers rely on other companies to access the Internet before linking up with AOL's

content.

Armstrong said no AOL subscriber who accesses the Internet

via @Home will be cut off from AOL.

"There's no way that this should happen," he

said. "That wouldn't be in our best interest, or the interests of our customers, or

of the market. If you've got a service that our customers want, we want you on our

system."