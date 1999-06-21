Armstrong Eyes Deals, Battles Ruling

Chicago -- The theme at this year's National Show was,

"Enter the Broadband Millennium," but it could have been, "Enter the New

Cable Elite."

This year's show saw a symbolic changing of the guard, as

new players like AT&T Corp. chairman C. Michael Armstrong and Microsoft Corp.

cofounder Paul Allen grabbed center stage.

Armstrong and AT&T dominated the proceedings --

understandably, as AT&T will be the largest cable operator in the country (16 million

subscribers) after absorbing MediaOne Group Inc.

Armstrong -- a former IBM Corp. executive who once ran

DirecTV Inc.'s parent company, Hughes Electronics Corp. -- declared in a keynote speech

that he was "proud to be a cable guy."

But the telco chairman showed that he still has a little

bit to learn, referring to Adelphia Communications Corp. as "Adelphi."

After the keynote, Armstrong and AT&T Broadband &

Internet Services president Leo J. Hindery Jr. spent much of a press conference damping

speculation about AT&T's intentions.

Hindery said AT&T had no intention of buying any more

large cable MSOs, for example.

And Armstrong said he has had no discussions about

partnering or merging with America Online Inc., which is pushing for the right to resell

cable's high-speed Internet access.

Armstrong also said the recent federal court ruling in

Portland, Ore., upholding municipalities' rights to require open access to cable-data

capacity as part of franchise transfers, would not hold up the MediaOne deal.

"The decision out of Portland will not affect MediaOne

progressing and closing," he said. "This [ruling] transfers the jurisdiction for

telecommunications policy from the federal level to the local level. We intend to close

with MediaOne."

Hindery, though, did allude to a possible restructuring of

the MediaOne-Time Warner Inc. Time Warner Entertainment partnership, which owns much of

Time Warner Cable's systems, Home Box Office and the Warner Bros. studio. He said a

separation of the cable and content assets could be acceptable to AT&T.

Armstrong also contended that the Federal Communications

Commission's ownership-attribution rules, which limit a cable operator's reach to 30

percent of cable homes, would not hinder the MediaOne deal. "We will work with the

FCC and we will comply with whatever the outcome is," he added.

In another meeting with reporters, Time Warner chairman

Gerald Levin said he was in "constant discussions" with AT&T, and that he,

too, would not be averse to separating TWE's content and cable assets. He restated Time

Warner's desire to remain a large MSO, though.

It was as a programmer that Levin, questioned by Cable News

Network anchor Jeff Greenfield during a general-session panel discussion, defended

Hollywood from the current political onslaught in the wake of school shootings.

Levin said much of the controversy was fueled by politics.

"We have basically obscene politics at work, drawing attention away from the issues

that are really important and that our industry has been highlighting -- the use of guns,

the importance of teachers, campaign-finance reform," he said.

"Why isn't anyone talking about those issues?"

Levin continued. "We need to distinguish between the political games being played and

the role of government."

On the same panel, Viacom Inc. chairman Sumner Redstone

bristled when Greenfield pressed him about cable's social responsibility.

"Every one of the companies here knows the difference

between the bottom line and social responsibility," Redstone said. "I don't

think we have anything to be ashamed about. I'm outraged by a lot of what we hear blaming

the media for what's going on. The same motion pictures that are distributed in the United

States are distributed in Canada and England, and the kids don't kill each other there as

a result of seeing these movies."

Their panel also had some light moments, though. Greenfield

asked the participants about Time Warner vice chairman Ted Turner's pronouncement at the

National Association of Broadcasters conference that there were already too many cable

channels, and that a moratorium was probably in order.

Redstone, looking directly at Levin, replied, "I think

he meant no new Turner channels," to much laughter.

Aside from that colloquy and FCC chairman William Kennard's

declaration that a national policy was needed on access to high-speed Internet networks,

most of the news at the show was revealed behind the scenes.

As always, the large publicly owned MSOs met with Wall

Street analysts in closed-door sessions. Several analysts came away from those

get-togethers saying that AT&T Broadband still plans to sign telephony deals involving

more than 70 million passed homes before the end of the year.

AT&T has a telephony venture pending with Time Warner,

which has been delayed by AT&T's proposed merger with TWE partner MediaOne. AT&T

also gave Comcast Corp. most-favored-nation status in a future telephony deal as a result

of that company agreeing to drop out of the bidding for MediaOne.

Comcast, however, will not cut a telephony deal until at

least two other major MSOs reach similar agreements with AT&T.

Cox Communications Inc. spokeswoman Ellen East said her

company was open to discussing a telephony deal with AT&T if it made sense for its

shareholders, but Cox is going it alone for now.

"Our stance hasn't changed," East added.

"AT&T recognizes the potential value of the phone business. We want to maximize

that value. At this point, we're doing really well [with telephony]."

Meanwhile, several analysts said they believe Cox -- which

owns more than 33 million AT&T shares from the sale of Teleport Communications Group

-- plans to announce a deal to sell some or all of that stock to AT&T Broadband in

exchange for cable systems. One analyst briefed by Cox gave such a deal a "better

than 50 percent" chance of happening.

AT&T Broadband spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said the

company would not comment on rumors.

Cox would not comment on discussions with AT&T, but a

source inside the company said Cox still wants the former Tele-Communications Inc. system

in Tulsa, Okla., which was supposed to be part of a joint venture that would also include

Cox's Oklahoma City system.

Other speculation had AT&T Broadband arranging a system

swap with Charter Communications, the St. Louis-based MSO controlled by Allen. Charter

could get AT&T Broadband systems in New England. Charter officials declined to comment

on rumors.

Many analysts expected swaps to be announced at the show,

and they continue to expect them after the show.

AT&T is apparently willing to shed many subscribers to

avoid regulatory hassles over its MediaOne acquisition. By the FCC's measure, AT&T's

various cable partnerships, the MediaOne systems and the TWE stake would push its reach to

more than 35 percent of cable homes.

AT&T already signed off on 46 percent-owned Falcon

Communications Inc.'s sale to Charter. And half-owned Bresnan Communications is weighing

offers from several suitors, with Charter considered the leading candidate.

PaineWebber Inc. vice president of equity research Tom

Eagan said, "The markets we expect to be rationalized include Los Angeles, Florida

and Detroit."

AT&T owns 25 percent of a Century Communications

Corp.-controlled joint venture in Los Angeles, and analysts think AT&T will sell that

stake to Adelphia, which is buying Century.