Argentine Interior Fertile for DirecTv

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- The country's rural

interior has often been seen as a dusty backwater when compared with its bustling capital

here.

But Galaxy Latin America doesn't think so. Its DirecTv

direct-to-home service is selling overwhelmingly to subscribers in the interior of

Argentina, where it has less competition from cable.

Since its launch in Argentina June 9, 70 percent of

DirecTv's sales have been in the interior, with the remaining 30 percent in the

outskirts of Buenos Aires, said Marcos Caride, DirecTv's local marketing manager.

In its first months of marketing, DirecTv said it signed up

6,000 subscribers in Argentina. Caride predicted that this figure will jump to 100,000 by

the end of the year. By then, it also hopes to increase its number of retail outlets to

1,000 from the current total of 600.

Argentina is Latin America's most-cabled market, with

penetration of more than 50 percent. But the country's two dominant MSOs --

CableVisión/TCI² and Multicanal -- are highly concentrated in Buenos Aires and its

surrounding metropolitan area, leaving much of the interior to smaller, typically

family-run operations that have limited reach and resources.

DirecTv is a Pan-Latin service backed by U.S.-based Hughes

Electronics Corp., Venezuela's Cisneros Group of Cos., Mexico's MVS Multivisión

and Brazil's Televisao Abril.

The company is harnessing the advertising strength of its

local partner, media powerhouse Grupo Clarín, which owns the country's biggest

newspaper and Multicanal, among other properties.

An Argentina-specific DTH service known as TDH entered the

market in 1996, but its strategy has always been to target the rural, more remote parts of

the country, where cable does not reach or where it is providing a low-quality service. To

date, TDH claims 12,000 subscribers. It remains to seen how well TDH will cope with

competition from DirecTv.

TDH currently offers a total of 48 channels -- 24 video and

24 audio. It has a basic-programming package costing $25 per month, and it charges $349

for equipment.

DirecTv offers 135 channels -- 95 video and 40 audio

services -- which will increase to 170 channels by year's end, Caride said. A

basic-programming package costs $39 per month, while equipment and installation costs

$145, and a one-time connection runs $399.