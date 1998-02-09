Argentinas TDH Aims to Cross Andes

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- Argentina's only

direct-to-home television provider, Televisión Directa al Hogar (TDH), is about to cross

the Andes to offer its service to Chile.

'We are about to get permission to operate in Chile

and in the near future we hope to insert ourselves in southern Brazil, Bolivia and

Paraguay,' said Alfredo Vila, president of Argentine multiple system operator (MSO)

Supercanal, which has a 60 percent stake in the company.

In its home territory, where it has exclusive operating

rights to the Argentine satellite Nahuelsat, unrivaled TDH has only managed to garner

10,000 subscribers -- 14,000 short of the 24,000 it predicted for 1997.

TDH's expansion into Chile does not mean it is giving

up on Argentina, Vila insisted. Rather it is an initiative to expand into neighboring

countries while the Argentine market grows. It still hopes to gain 230,000 subscribers by

2003.

In addition to Mendoza-based Supercanal, U.S.-based Latin

American Satellite Entertainment (Laser) and the Argentine investor group G3 also hold

stakes in TDH.

Felix Danziger, cable analyst for Merrill Lynch Argentina,

said that the high penetration of cable TV in Argentina (about 55 percent), and the

relatively low income in the rural areas that DTH television targets here, have reduced

the short-term possibilities for companies like TDH.

The slow subscriber uptake has not put off imminent rivals.

The Clarín Group, which has a 20 percent stake in Supercanal, has already committed

itself to developing DTH here, and last year became the local partner of Galaxy Latin

America (GLA), a pan-regional DTH platform.

Danziger of Merrill Lynch suggests that,

'direct-to-home players are encouraged by the success of cable TV here. Since there

is no room for another big player in that area, in the future direct-to-home may come up

with offers to lure subscribers away from cable as they have done elsewhere.'

Still, neither GLA nor its pan-regional rival Sky Latin

America, which has also expressed interest in Argentina, can operate here until the

Argentine and U.S. governments sign a reciprocal satellite agreement. They are expected to

do so sometime this quarter.

Such an agreement would allow U.S. satellites to operate

here, and give Nahuelsat -- Argentina's only satellite -- landing rights in the U.S.

A similar agreement was signed by the U.S. and Mexican governments in 1996. 'If a U.S

company wants to come here using its own satellite, we must have the right to offer our

services there, through Nahuelsat,' said Vila.