Argentinas Small Operators Try Teamwork

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- A group of independent Argentine

cable operators has started a grassroots campaign to create an alternative MSO to the

country's two powerhouse system companies, Multicanal and Cablevision/TCI

The new quasi-MSO, Red Intercable, aims to suit the needs

-- and reduce the expenses -- of operators that are unable sell their holdings to the

larger MSOs so that they can survive in a competitive market.

Red Intercable is the spinoff of a buying cooperative for

operators called Sociedad Argentina de Television por Cable (SATV), which was originally

the commercial arm of the Argentine Cable Television Association. It is loosely modeled

after Mexico's Productora y Comercializadora de TV por Cable (PCTV), which does business

on behalf of most Mexican operators outside of Mexico City.

"If we had been able to gather the independent systems

three or four years ago, things would have been different," Red Intercable president

José Toledo said. "Many operators would have not sold out. The business is still

good, but we have to face it together if we want to survive."

The original SATV met two roadblocks that proved difficult

to overcome.

First, the philosophy of Argentine cable operators is very

different from that of their Mexican peers. In Argentina, small operators are reluctant to

hand the decision-making over to others, while Mexico's PCTV is cohesive and a strong

negotiator.

Second, the consolidation of systems in Argentina in recent

years resulted in the creation of the two large MSOs, which have about two-thirds of the

country's subscribers and which don't need a cooperative to attain favorable rates with

suppliers.

So, the independent cable operators affiliated with SATV

decided to set up their own shop by forming Red Intercable. Its members pay a monthly fee

and abide by the group's regulations.

In September, a group of members started visiting the 600

to 700 small operators across the country, which are largely overlooked by cable networks

and the government, although they are legal.

Red Intercable general manager Dario Santini and spokesman

Diego Gramigna said the organization aims to provide a programming package suited to the

real needs of independent operators, at a reasonable cost. Usually, independent operators

pay much more per subscriber than the large MSOs do. This results in some of them having

to pay as much as 50 percent of their gross revenues to programmers.

By late October, Red Intercable had signed up some 150

systems covering 250 cities. About 60 more were still discussing the terms, and a sizable

number of other operators had shown interest in the group. The number of subscribers

served by the 150 initial affiliates is estimated to exceed 200,000. The largest system

has 11,000 subscribers, while the smallest ones have about 70.