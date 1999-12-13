Are PPV and Boxing Facing a KO?

Imagine the year is 2004.

The biggest heavyweight championship of the unified world

is about to be announced in New York City, and even President-elect Hillary Clinton is in

attendance.

The fight is so big that Time Warner Inc.'s TVKO and

Viacom's Showtime Entertainment Television have joined forces (KOTVSET) to promote the

pay-per-view battle. The Weather Channel is a major partner, since the fight will be held

at the new outdoor Cablevision Yankee/Madison Square Garden Stadium in New Jersey.

Overseas rights are being handled by Microsoft-Pokemon Ltd.

This will be the first heavyweight championship shown live

on the Internet for $69.99; $99.99 without Windows '04.

Everything seems to be in place for the biggest moneymaker

pro boxing has ever seen -- but the public isn't buying. Consumers are just tired of

plunking down hard-earned cash for weak, over-hyped boxing (mis)matches.

While the opening scenario is of the stranger-than-truth

variety, the last point -- about the public's apathy toward the fight game -- is

growing closer to reality, according to boxing observers.

Despite a near record-breaking revenue year for PPV boxing,

industry executives are concerned about the immediate and long-term future of the

beleaguered sport. While boxing carried pay-per-view until the early 1990s, competition

from pro wrestling, recent image problems and a scarcity of marquee up-and-coming fighters

seem to have the sport stumbling into the new millenium.

On paper, 1999 was a boon for boxing and PPV. The sport

generated almost $220 million in revenue, and provided a number of title unification

fights for which the public had been clamoring.

Yet instead of celebrating one of its most productive

years, the sport instead is licking wounds -- many self-inflicted -- that may take

a long time to heal.

Item: The industry's biggest draw, Mike Tyson,

suffered several setbacks both inside and outside of the ring. His January PPV event

failed to live up to operators' performance expectations, while the fighter barely won the

bout against Frans Botha.

Months later, Tyson found himself in jail once again, this

time on a road-rage assault charge. He returned to the ring in October, only to be

involved in another controversial fight in which he hit opponent Orlin Norris seconds

after the bell. Norris was unable to continue and the fight was ruled a no-contest.

Item: Pay per view's marquee fight, a March

unification bout between Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield, ended in a controversial

draw, which spurred several state and federal investigations into fight-fixing and

provided boxing with another black eye. The rematch last month was also a disappointment,

leaving many observers to say that the two bouts combined weren't even as good as

Ali-Frazier II -- the weak link of that epic trilogy.

Item: A much anticipated "fight of the

decade" between welterweight champions Oscar De La Hoya and Felix Trinidad failed to

live up to expectations in the ring, and ended with another controversial decision.

Item: The International Boxing Federation was

indicted on charges that the federation took bribes from promoters in exchange for giving

fighters high rankings, further staining boxing's already-tainted image.

"For the hard-core fan, it was a good year in the

sense that a lot of the matchups we wanted to see were made," said CNN/SI boxing

analyst Steve Farhood. "We had the [Holyfield-Lewis] and the [De La Hoya-Trinidad]

fights and that was good.

"But, to the average fan, a combination of the

outrageous [Holyfield-Lewis] decision; the bad decision and the lack of action in the De

La Hoya-Trinidad fight; and the IBF [indictments] was bad. I don't know how much lower

boxing can drop, but I think it definitely dropped in '99."

Yet boxing, like a good plague, is hard to eradicate.

"Boxing will always be around on PPV," says Ted Hodgins, manager, PPV for Media

General Cable of Fairfax City, Va. "It will come back in some way or another form. It

may not have the big, big fights next year, but it's cyclical. It will take some time to

build the new guys back up and get some exposure for them."

DEARTH OF BIG NAMES

But boxing will have to fight hard to reach the PPV revenue

success it enjoyed in the 1990s. Right now there, aren't many fighters with the ability to

draw the consistent buy-rate and revenue numbers that the industry achieved earlier this

decade. In fact, two fighters -- Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson -- represented

the majority of PPV boxing business in the '90s.

A recent Showtime Event Television PPV report showed that

Tyson and Holyfield took part in 12 of the top 13 highest-grossing PPV events of all time.

But with both fighters presumably at the end of their careers, it's incumbent on the sport

to come up with new marquee names.

Even with attractive fighters, the industry still has to

come up with the right matchups at the right time to be successful. While a early 2000

Mike Tyson-Lennox Lewis fight may look appealing on paper, the industry couldn't maximize

its profits right now because Tyson doesn't have any credibility, having come off a

controversial fight in October.

"We feel very strongly Mike needs another fight or two

before he can go to PPV." Showtime Sports and event programming senior vice president

and executive producer Jay Larkin said. "I just don't think the public is going to

pay $50 a pop to see Tyson."

But TVKO senior vice president Mark Taffet says the PPV

universe is ready for a heavyweight unification bout between Lewis and young heavyweight

Michael Grant -- even though Grant is virtually unknown outside of boxing circles.

Grant, however, showed he may be a prime-time player by getting off the deck against

Andrew Golota not once, but twice, on his way to a 10th-round knockout over the enigmatic

Polish heavyweight.

Grant would also be fighting for the unified heavyweight

championship, which lends more credibility to the event.

"I believe the biggest most credible fight in the

sport of boxing right now is Lennox Lewis versus Michael Grant for the undisputed

heavyweight championship of the world," says Taffet. "You can't find 13 feet and

500 pounds in any combination other than Lewis and Grant. If that's not a heavyweight

fight, what is?"

The problem is, the champion Lewis is himself not the most

popular or well-known heavyweight standard-bearer. Prior to the Grant-Golota slugfest,

when Lewis was introduced to the crowd, he was met by a significant number of boos.

REPAIRING IMAGES

But at least the good-natured Lewis brings a lot of

credibility to the sport. Lewis' win over former heavyweight champion Holyfield last

November went along way in repairing the sport's damaged image, which suffered several

hits during the 1990s and must be repaired quickly if the sport is to survive in the next

millenium.

"First of all, the public has to be confident that the

sport is being run correctly, fairly and with integrity," Taffet said. "The

first thing Lewis-Holyfield II did was is restore in the public's mind the integrity in

the sport and the governance of boxing. That was critical to show the public that the

sport of boxing was not only worth their time, but worth their money."

And executives said that will go a long way toward

establishing PPV boxing going into the next century.

"The future is very bright. It's very, very exciting

about what's going to happen over the next few years," predicted Taffet. "There

are a number of very, very exciting young fighters which we think will be emerging on the

scene in a bigger and better way. These fighters, who will carry the sport into the next

millennium, are Prince Naseem Hamed, Floyd Mayweather, Shane Mosley, Fernando Vargas and

Oscar De La Hoya, who's still a very young man.

"Lennox Lewis, for as long as he fights, he's young by

heavyweight standards. Michael Grant is one of the great young heavyweights of the

future," Taffet added.

Prime Cable director of marketing Pam Burton agreed that

boxing and PPV have a bright future.

"After '96, '97 and '98, how could it not go up?"

she asked. "I think we're starting to see some of the newer folks come into this

category."

Unfortunately for the industry, most of the

"new-jack" fighters are not well known to casual boxing fans. To right itself in

2000, industry observers believe boxing must find a way to promote its biggest names.

"Guys like Mosley and Mayweather are two names that

are tremendous talents to those of us who watch boxing," said Farhood. "Will

that eventually be able to translate into PPV? Now? No. They have to become mega-stars.

"They have the talent to do it, but can they be

marketed to become such? I don't know."

But promoting fighters is difficult in the current

broadcast-television climate, which is anti-boxing due to the sport's surly image. The

industry hasn't helped itself with scandal after scandal, but boxing is still a viable

sport if networks are willing to recognize the fans' interest, observers said.

Currently, ESPN2's Friday Night Fights is the only

weekly show that showcases up-and-coming boxers. Home Box Office and Showtime both offer

frequent boxing shows, but neither has the household reach of a broadcast network. For

now, boxing will have to maximize its cable opportunities to promote its new crop of

fighters.

"[The industry] needs even more exposure on Home Box

Office or Showtime and ESPN2," said Hodgins. "ESPN2 is doing a great job with

some of their Friday Night stuff in just getting these guys on basic cable. People can see

them and know who they are, as opposed to having to rely on me selling a $50 fight. None

of us likes to do that."

Other executives believe that its time for the sport to

consider funding a cable channel of its own as self-promotion.

"Boxing should look to a boxing channel or something

where you can stay involved with the boxers through their career, or continue to follow

them once they've made it," Prime's Burton said.

Burton said the Olympics are successful because its

telecasts use personal-interest stories to develop audience interest in the athletes.

Boxing could adopt the same strategy using its own channel, she said.

"Showcasing the other interests behind the athletes

helps the public stay informed," she said. "Boxing has always been a blood

sport, but a little spit and polish couldn't hurt its tattered image."

Others believe that the sport needs a total overhaul to

become more appealing to the masses. Farhood says current Congressional legislation

attempting to regulate the sport could help, although he calls such government

intervention " a double-edged sword."

He also said the sport should go after additional financial

partners. "We have to look for co-distributors at the basic-cable level and the

broadcast television level to help create a new fan base and educate new consumers.

"Our concern is, at what point do the costs outweigh

the fan support? It is very essential for us to keep the fan base growing because the

costs are escalating every day," he said.

HOTTER COMPETITION

Unlike the early 1990s -- when boxing was the staple of

the PPV industry -- the sport enters the new millennium facing a strong challenge from

professional wrestling. In fact, wrestling has generated more revenue than boxing over the

last two years. With $1.1 billion earned during the decade, wrestling finished a close

second to boxing's $1.3 billion, according to SET.

Traditional men's boxing may also receive a challenge from

women in the new millennium. While revenues from women's boxing pale in comparison to what

the men generate, the sport is quickly gaining momentum and could be a major revenue

source for the industry.

"I think women's boxing to some degree has created

mild enthusiasm, and with the competition of wrestling and how they've positioned

themselves in the industry and to their consumers, you're going to see changes,"

Prime's Burton said.

"The continuity of wrestling is there every month, but

it's not with boxing," she said. "Some of the boxing fans were leaving the

category to some degree -- not your hard-core boxing fans, but your light users. I

think they will come back, but it's all about programming and who's on the card."

The key for any PPV bout, however, is strong competition

-- and that can be hit or miss for the industry. Going into the fight, Lewis-Holyfield

I and De La Hoya-Trinidad were hot tickets. The results in the ring were so-so at best.

And the more misses the industry suffers, the more upset

the viewer becomes -- particularly with most major PPV bouts costing $50 a pop.

"You had some events that promised a whole lot more

than they delivered," said Larkin. "I think you're looking at a PPV buyer now,

they really feel burned. It's in the best interest of the suppliers, such as SET and TVKO,

and the promoters like Bob [Arum] and Don [King] to put together events, price them

appropriately for the consumer's benefit so that when they plunk down their money, they're

going to see their money's worth."

He added: "If you put King Kong vs. Godzilla in the

ring and they don't want to fight, there's nothing you can do about it, but what you try

to do is hedge your bet by supporting it with a very attractive [undercard].

"Since we can't guarantee the quality of the main

event, you put together three main events."

INTEREST REMAINS

Yet despite several doomsday scenarios, industry executives

still believe boxing will eventually get off the mat and produce some more revenue

knockouts for the pay-per-view industry.

"Boxing is still a popular sport," said Mike

Luftman, Time Warner vice president of corporate communications. "It's going to be a

strong PPV draw. It's just a question of a continuing supply of new and exciting fighters

coming on the scene, and history says that will happen."

Cox Communications Inc. director of corporate

communications Amy Cohn also sees the sport's upside. "Boxing has been very good, but

it's very cyclical and it's a down cycle right now," she said.

Boxing Writers Association of America president Chris

Thorne sees one way to jump-start the sport: the best must battle each other. "That's

the only way to go now, because there's nothing else out there," said Thorne, the

boxing writer for The Star-Ledger of Newark, N.J.

But with the lack of available marquee talent, there is no

event sure to draw one million or more PPV buys. "Other than De La Hoya, title or no

title, what fan is willing to ante up fifty bucks two or three times a year for boxing,

other than the hard-core fan?" Farhood asked.

There are a few legitimate PPV bouts on the horizon,

including March's proposed Felix Trinidad-David Reid middleweight championship bout, or

rematches pitting De La Hoya against Trinidad or Ike Quartey. But none of those events is

likely to attract one million buys, Farhood predicted.

Maybe that earlier scenario of a great heavyweight

championship in 2004 with no viewers will one day be a bad joke. When the new millennium

starts taking its first baby steps in the year 2000, maybe the megamerger between CBS and

Viacom will lead to a return of afternoon fights on the Tiffany network, which will lead

to bigger fights on Showtime and even bigger fights on SET. Then the other networks will

be forced to follow suit.

Maybe.

Or maybe that heavyweight championship fight finds the

ultimate partner when the undercard is announced: a matchup between an injury-free Stone

Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg for wrestling's unified heavyweight championship.