Are Portable Meters the Device of the Future?

New York In the not-too-distant future, some TV- and

cable-ratings researchers may borrow from American Express Co.'s old ad-campaign slogan:

"Don't leave home without it."

The "it" in this case will be a portable ratings

meter, and not travelers' checks.

This beeper-sized tool could enable TV and cable networks,

as well as ad-agency buyers and their clients, to finally get a handle on consumers'

viewing patterns outside of the home-in bars, in campus dorms, even who's watching

The Weather Channel in hotels.

Arbitron Co. is testing that sort of portable ratings meter

in Manchester, England, calling it the Personal Portable Meter. Although Arbitron has been

conducting technical trials with TV stations in unspecified U.S. markets this year, it

doesn't plan to re-enter the U.S. TV-ratings fray.

Nor will ADcom Information Services Inc., in which Arbitron

has a stake, use these devices, since its system is based on in-set metering.

But Arbitron didn't rule out the possibility that it could

license the technology to others in this country.

Consumers would wear the pager-sized decoders, which can

pick up encoded, inaudible audio signals from electronic media TV, cable, radio or

the Internet. Later, the consumers would plug the device into at-home "docking

stations" to download the viewing data, which would be transmitted to Arbitron, a

company spokesman explained.

In a background paper, the research firm said it first

began development of the PPM also referred to as "an electronic diary"

with Martin Marietta Corp. in the mid-1980s, but it didn't announce it until 1992.

A Nielsen Media Research spokesman said that the company is

exploring the use of such a portable ratings meter as part of its agreement with Lucent

Technologies, which was signed last year. But he emphasized that this was far from

imminent.

Some ad-agency executives were cautiously optimistic about

the potential for portable ratings meters. Audrey Steele formerly vice president at

Zenith Media Services who will take a research job at Fox on Dec. 4 said she had no

idea how close such a meter was to reality. But she pointed out that "making a

commitment and doing it are two different things."

More pressing, Steele said, was for Nielsen to move ahead

on its Active/Passive Meter test. Nielsen's spokesman agreed that projects such as the A/P

Meter will take precedence.

Steve Grubbs, BBDO Worldwide's executive vice president,

said he has heard that still other companies are exploring similar futuristic measurement

devices, but he concurred that such plans to measure out-of-home viewing were likely

"still a few years off."