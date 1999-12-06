Appeals Court Upholds $60K Piracy Award

A Philadelphia appeals panel has upheld a lower-court

decision limiting the amount of statutory damages collected by cable plaintiffs to

$60,000, no matter how much theft paraphernalia is seized from a pirate manufacturer or

distributor.

Even though the court accepted assertions from the original

court that the defendant -- Nu-Tek Electronics & Manufacturing Inc. of Philadelphia --

appeared to have no "identifiable legitimate business," the U.S. Court of

Appeals for the Third Circuit upheld the award to General Instrument Corp.

The Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984 set the amount

of statutory damages, capping it at $60,000 for "all violations," the court

noted.

Cable attorneys have argued that it was the intent of

Congress to multiply the damage amount by the number of doctored boxes, but the courts

have consistently interpreted the language of the statute on a per-prosecution basis.

Using a multiplier, GI lawyers argued, the company should

collect up to $215 million in damages from the national "black-box" marketer.

"I think it was a sound decision," GI lead

attorney Geoffrey Beauchamp said. "[The panel] felt constrained to follow the Ninth

Circuit. Congress may have to revisit this issue."

The Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco issued a similar

opinion on damages in a piracy case brought by then-Continental Cablevision Inc. (now

MediaOne Group Inc.).

Federal law also allows companies to sue for actual

damages, but computing and justifying such an award is time-consuming and costly.

"That's not a viable option," Beauchamp said.

GI prevailed on other issues of the appeal. For instance,

Nu-Tek attorneys argued that GI didn't have standing to sue in the first place because in

had not suffered "injury in fact." But at trial, executives for Comcast Corp.

and Suburban Cable testified that they were less likely to do business with the vendor

because of piracy problems.

The plaintiff also alleged that GI's attorney's fees had

been artificially inflated by "overlawyering." This assertion was justified by

the fact that GI lost or dropped charges against the defendant and eventually got the

$60,000 judgment, and not the millions of dollars it was seeking, Nu-Tek said. But the

appeals panel said the costs were documented and justified.