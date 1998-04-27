AOL Takes Steps on High-Speed Road

America Online Inc., facing a growing threat from

cable's high-speed-data service providers, is preparing to do something about it

through initiatives bearing on both the content and access sides of its business.

While company officials refused to discuss plans, hints of

what's afoot can be found on several fronts: AOL is preparing to test the high-speed

access waters via telco digital subscriber lines, and it is exploring the possibility of

working with new cable-service providers.

At the same time, there appears to be little, if any,

chance of AOL teaming up with either of the top cable-data-service entities -- @Home

Network or the soon-to-be merged Time Warner Cable's Road Runner and MediaOne Express

units.

"We've been in cable trials for over a year

now," said Wendy Goldberg, spokeswoman for AOL, declining to name the trial partners.

"Whenever a new platform emerges, we want to make sure that we understand how it is

going to affect our business."

Although AOL worked with Viacom Cable, since purchased by

Tele-Communications Inc., in that MSO's 1994 test of interactive services in Castro

Valley, Calif., the online company's current efforts do not involve any of TCI's

@Home affiliations.

"They can't be working with any of our partners

because of the nature of our exclusive agreements with our customers," said a source

with @Home, speaking on background.

Nor has AOL developed any business arrangements with Road

Runner, despite expressions of interest from that group, sources said.

But regardless, AOL is definitely a factor in the online

experience of some cable-data customers in instances where cable providers support access

to AOL through their interfaces.

"We have thousands of customers who are accessing our

service over cable modems," Goldberg said.

In Portland, Maine, for example, Road Runner has "been

quietly promoting AOL access," said Rick Preti, general manager of the Road Runner

operation there. "We've demonstrated to our corporate people that AOL service

via Road Runner works nicely," he said. "I just click on the AOL icon and, boom,

I'm in."

As things stand now, Road Runner customers who want

high-speed access to AOL pay the standard monthly Road Runner rate ($39.95), plus a

service-only charge ($9.95) to AOL, avoiding AOL's access fee, which normally brings

the monthly subscription rate to $21.95 for unlimited usage.

AOL users can also opt to pay only $4.95 for a

five-hour-per-month usage level, on top of the Road Runner fee, which Preti described as

"a heck of a deal."

Nonetheless, Preti would like to see Road Runner capitalize

on its AOL connection by swinging a deal with the service that would lower the overall

cost of a combined subscription.

"I'd love to be able to get a wholesale rate on

AOL and pay for access for those who want it," he said, adding that no such deal

appears to be in the offing.

With Road Runner now taking close to 35 percent of online

customers in Portland -- and "closing in on the No. 1 service," according to

Road Runner president Tim Evard -- a cooperative deal with the cable group would seem to

make sense for AOL. But the service apparently has other ideas.

One option is partnering with other companies -- so-called

turnkey services -- that are seeking to provide cable operators with high-speed-data

services, but, unlike Road Runner or @Home, that don't have their own content. Such

an arrangement would give AOL freer reign to exploit in-house and third-party development

efforts aimed at supplying content that is enhanced for high-speed access, sources said.

AOL has approached at least one cable-service provider with

such a possibility in mind.

"We have 17 development companies that want to do

local content with us, including AOL," said David Gibbs, a founder of CATV.net, which

recently merged with HSAnet to form High Speed Access Corp., a cable-data-service company

targeting MSOs below the top 10 tier.

AOL is also looking at DSL access as a way to open a

high-speed conduit to its service. The company said field trials are getting under way

over DSL links in Birmingham, Ala.; Phoenix; the San Francisco Bay area; the northern

Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.; and Redmond, Wash. AOL is charging $49.95 per month

for the telco-line connection and service to "eligible" customers, meaning those

who can be served by DSL technology.

AOL is committed to supporting "a variety of broadband

technologies in partnership with a range of telephone, cable and wireless companies,"

said AOL CEO Steve Case, in a prepared statement. GTE Corp.'s Internetworking unit is

serving as AOL's service integrator in connections with local telcos.

On the wireless front, AOL's interactive-services unit

recently teamed up with the new-media unit of wireless-broadband company WinStar

Communications to develop business applications.

AOL's in-house content initiative -- which was

recently reinforced after Case decided not to spin it off -- has its sights set on some of

the same ideas that the leading cable-data-content suppliers are pursuing. These include

the use of video streaming at higher-than-normal online-frame and resolution rates, as

well as specially designed interactive gaming and education content, according to a source

close to those efforts.

"We're looking into development of enhanced

content with partners and within our own group, but I can't go into details,"

Goldberg said.

With its move into DSL and its arms-length stance with

major cable-data providers, AOL makes an ideal candidate for partnering with telcos, noted

Vern Mackle, an analyst with International Data Corp. "With 11 million customers, AOL

has a lot to offer as an anchor tenant for telcos that are looking to increase the appeal

of their high-speed access lines," Mackle said.