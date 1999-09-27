AOL Strikes First Canadian MSO Deal

America Online Inc. has struck its first deal with a

Canadian cable operator, offering high-speed online service with Newfoundland-based

Regional Cablesystems Inc.

Although the deal was announced on the heels of a Canadian

regulatory order that the country's MSOs must provide unbundled resale of their cable

Internet-access services, AOL said its relationship with Regional goes well beyond resale

and into actual wholesale purchase of broadband access.

AOL Canada CEO Stephen Bartkiw said the online-service

provider would be using a new client interface for the broadband service that is branded

entirely as AOL, adding that the company would be the sole point of contact for all

service and support.

"It's kind of like the next step, where we know we're

going to end up with the other cable companies in Canada -- a true third-party wholesale

relationship," he said.

Regional passes about 250,000 homes in 1,000 nonurban

communities of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and

Newfoundland. AOL's service will initially be offered to customers this fall in Sturgeon

Falls, Ontario.

"This is the next logical step in our competitive

cable-access process," Regional president Brendan Paddick said in a prepared

statement. "This introduction is the key to a successful national launch."

Bartkiw added that Regional already had deals with multiple

Internet-service providers in some markets, and that the AOL relationship was not

exclusive.

He noted that AOL Canada was talking with other

broadband-service providers, and it expected further deals in the coming months, although

not necessarily with major MSOs that have resisted forced resale and wholesaling.

"The major cable companies in Canada have a pretty

cohesive viewpoint with respect to wholesale third-party access," Bartkiw said.

"As long as they have the ability to be the sole provider of online services via

their cable plant, they can increase their market share."

On Sept. 14, the Canadian Radio-television and

Telecommunications Commission -- which mandated three years ago that MSOs provide

broadband service for resale by competing ISPs -- ordered cable operators to provide their

broadband Internet service for resale to ISPs at 25 percent below the lowest price they

charge they own customers.

The CRTC set a 90-day deadline for opening the cable

networks to resellers, although major MSOs have asked for more time to ready their

networks, which may not be done until the middle of next year.

The decision was publicly criticized by the nation's

largest MSO, Rogers Cablesystems Ltd. In an interview with the Financial Post,

founder and CEO Ted Rogers said MSOs were being "bludgeoned" into resale.

"We're talking about trying to force Rogers to

subsidize other people by our huge, hundreds of millions of dollars of investment and our

innovativeness of creating a brand-new industry, of almost inventing it," Rogers told

the newspaper. "And then Johnny-come-latelies want to come in here and, in effect,

nationalize it."