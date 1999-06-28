AOL Puts Cash, Clout Into Satellite Platforms

America Online Inc. is pumping cash and marketing clout

into Hughes Electronics Corp.'s satellite-TV and high-speed-data offerings,

committing $1.5 billion to DirecTV Inc. and DirecPC.

The companies had already announced plans to jointly bring

the interactive-TV service called "AOL TV" to market next year through new

DirecTV set-top boxes.

AOL's cash will be used to accelerate subscriber

growth for both DirecTV and AOL, the companies said last week. Up to $500 million is

earmarked to market DirecTV, and $150 million of that will go toward pitching the

direct-broadcast satellite service directly to AOL subscribers.

"DirecTV is at an inflection point -- where AOL was

just a few years ago," AOL chairman Steve Case told reporters in a conference call.

In the past five years, AOL has grown its subscriber base

from several-hundred-thousand to more than 16 million, including CompuServe Interactive

Services Inc. customers, Case said.

DirecTV, which launched to consumers five years ago this

month, has 7 million customers, including 2 million former PrimeStar Inc. customers still

using medium-power satellite dishes.

"When AOL hit 10 million, it boomed," The Carmel

Group chairman Jimmy Schaeffler said. "Now, they're doing the same thing for

DBS."

DBS analyst Steve Blum, president of Tellus Venture

Associates, called the deal mutually beneficial to both market-leading companies.

"Anybody who logs onto AOL is bombarded with marketing

messages," he said. "That's a feature of the AOL service. It's not

always a pleasant feature, but it is a feature."

DirecTV president Eddy Hartenstein said AOL would not gain

any management role or board position in Hughes or DirecTV through the deal, but he does

expect marketing executives from AOL and DirecTV to be in daily contact. "AOL is not

so much a technology company as a marketing company," he added.

In addition to AOL TV, the companies will market a

high-speed Internet service for personal computers, "AOL-Plus via DirecPC."

Hughes Network Systems already distributes DirecPC through retail; AOL will also promote

the broadband service online.

More than $500 million will go toward promoting AOL-Plus.

Another $100 million goes to the HNS "DirecDuo" product, which combines feeds

for the DirecPC and DirecTV services through a single dish.

A portion of the marketing dollars for AOL TV and AOL-Plus

may go to consumer hardware subsidies, Hughes executives suggested.

Hartenstein said AOL-Plus could be available by the end of

the year. "It's just a matter of getting the marketing message up and

going," he added.

According to Hartenstein, the service will be priced to

compete with alternatives, such as cable modems. A spokesman for AOL said AOL-Plus would

be $40 per month for satellite and DSL (telephone digital-subscriber-line) customers.

After several years on the market, DirecPC has signed up

only 100,000 subscribers worldwide and just 40,000 in the United States. But Hughes

chairman Michael Smith predicted that the company would count 1.5 million DirecPC

subscribers over the next three years, after a new marketing push.

Some analysts were skeptical. "Time has passed

[DirecPC] by," Blum said, pointing to the faster speeds of cable modems and DSL

technology. "Today, I don't think all of the marketing in the world can help

it."

Blum went so far as to predict that DirecPC would suffer

considerable churn after early adopters migrate to cable modems or DSL.

Case didn't deny that other broadband technologies

were attractive to consumers. In fact, he told reporters he'd like AOL to have a

foothold in all of them -- cable, DSL, satellite and wireless -- creating "a

broadband tapestry."

Case has said in the past that he's open to

negotiating mutually beneficial deals with cable operators. But at the same time, he has

angered operators by aggressively lobbying lawmakers and regulators to force cable to make

broadband capacity available to AOL and other providers at wholesale rates.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. analyst Lou Kerner pointed out

that cable operators are reluctant to sign with AOL because of such issues as customer

control, what screens the customers see when they first log on and how revenues are split.

Satellite platforms such as DirecPC have some drawbacks.

Case conceded that DirecPC was only broadband one-way, with a narrowband return path

through telephone lines. But by 2003, Hughes will add two-way broadband capacity for

AOL-Plus through its planned "Spaceway" Ka-band satellite service.

"Nationwide, less than one-third of consumers have any

broadband option available to them," Case added. Satellite systems will be especially

important to consumers in rural areas, who might never have wired broadband alternatives.

If DirecPC is truly trying to gain a foothold in the rural

markets, then Hughes "had better start making nice with the NRTC [National Rural

Telecommunications Cooperative]," Blum said.

The NRTC markets DirecTV programming to certain rural

territories, and it has signed more than 1 million DBS customers over the past five years.

To date, the NRTC is not involved in selling DirecPC,

Hartenstein said, although that's something that could be negotiated in the future.

Several weeks ago, the NRTC sued DirecTV for breach of

contract. The matter is still before the court, but DirecTV won the first round when a

federal judge in California rejected bids for a preliminary injunction and a temporary

restraining order that would have kept DirecTV from selling premium-movie services such as

Home Box Office in NRTC territories.

DirecTV and the NRTC have had preliminary discussions to

begin renegotiations, Hartenstein said.

Satellite-data services also have a harder time adding

bandwidth to accommodate increased demand. Hartenstein said Hughes plans to launch more

satellites to meet rising demand for DirecPC.

Analysts predicted that the AOL TV component of the

strategic alliance could prove more important than AOL-Plus. Blum said AOL was good at

creating content, which DirecTV needs to develop interactive television.