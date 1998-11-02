Antec Venture Lands AT&T Phone Order

Antec Corp. has parlayed its ties to Tele-Communications

Inc. into a $50 million-plus contract to supply cable-telephony gear to AT&T Corp. --

a deal that could potentially reach $900 million.

The timing of the order seemed to indicate AT&T's

confidence that its $48 billion merger with TCI will go through sometime next year. It

also showed that AT&T doesn't plan to wait for Internet protocol-based systems to

be completed before plowing into cable telephony.

The announcement also boosted Antec, which is partly owned

by TCI, as it sustained a big drop in its stock price following a recent earnings report.

Antec and Arris Interactive, its 25 percent-owned joint

venture with Nortel, announced last Wednesday that AT&T committed to buy $50 million

worth of "Cornerstone" technology for carrying calls over hybrid fiber-coaxial

cable.

Antec said AT&T wants to wire Cornerstone technology to

as many as 2 million homes passed by TCI, which the vendor translated into a potential

contract value of $900 million, or an average of $450 per installed home.

How big the order becomes depends on how successful

AT&T and TCI are in marketing cable-telephony services, Antec and Arris executives

said.

Antec said some equipment would be shipped this quarter,

with shipments ramping up after the AT&T-TCI merger closes in the first half of 1999.

AT&T spokesman John Heath said he could not comment on

the contract, other than to confirm that Antec's press release was accurate. AT&T

and TCI are in a "quiet period" related to disclosures about plans for the

combined companies.

Antec's shares which had fallen from $17.63

Oct. 21 to $12.13 last Wednesday, after the company's warning about weak

international sales surged on the news last Thursday. Antec rose $5.25 (43

percent), to $17.38, on the news, which was released the night before.

Arris' biggest domestic customer to date has been Cox

Communications Inc., which signed a five-year, $100 million exclusive deal in June. Cox

now has residential phone service in five markets, with a total of about 18,200 customers.

Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Cablevision Lightpath unit

also uses Cornerstone systems. MediaOne Group uses equipment from rival Tellabs Operations

Inc.

Antec which is about 18 percent-owned by TCI, its

biggest customer -- was expected to become AT&T's lead cable-telephony vendor,

Warburg Dillon Read analyst Nikos Theodosopoulos said. TCI deployed Cornerstone gear in

Hartford, Conn., and Fremont, Calif., before deciding not to pursue cable telephony on its

own.

Theodosopoulos agreed with Antec executives that the

deal's success will rely more on issues like marketing and billing than on

technology.

The Cornerstone system uses a host digital terminal at the

cable headend and voice ports at customer homes or businesses. Customers like Cox and

Cablevision hand calls off to other phone carriers via switches, which is how AT&T

will likely deploy services until IP-based voice networks are ready.

Antec and Arris officials said IP systems are probably

still a couple of years away, as standards are developed and a host of technical issues

are resolved.Arris has said that it intends to migrate Cornerstone technology to

work with IP-based systems, in addition to traditional switched networks.

The potential for new revenue streams from telephony and

data services is becoming an increasingly important driver for cable operators' stock

prices. Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. media analyst Tom Wolzien said last week that he

thinks that cable-stock prices already seem to assume penetration rates of 30 percent for

telephony and 20 percent for data services over the next three years.

Antec said the AT&T contract covers three-and-one-half

years, and it assumes that TCI will pass 17 million homes, which is roughly what TCI

figures its base will be after pending joint ventures close. The arithmetic in the Arris

order suggested an assumed penetration rate of about 12 percent of TCI's base over

about three years.

The financial impact on Antec is hard to gauge because

Nortel won't disclose how much money Arris has lost, Theodosopoulos said. Antec

won't get its 25 percent share of any profits until Nortel, which has absorbed the

losses so far, gets paid back, he added.

But Antec should benefit from its 25 percent ownership of

Arris when the venture's perceived value grows, Theodosopoulos said. When Antec stock

was at $12 per share, Antec was getting no value for Arris, he added.

AT&T's links to Antec go back as far as 1992, when

the two companies collaborated on an HFC-phone product branded "CLC-500." That

project was quietly scuttled by AT&T and Antec in late 1995, when developmental

challenges were deemed too steep. After that failure, Antec linked up with Nortel to form

Arris.