Antec Shares Pummeled

Duluth, Ga. -- Antec Corp. shares were hammered last

Wednesday, even though its third-quarter earnings came in about as expected.

After closing at $59.56 Tuesday, Antec's share price

slid as low as $41.75 before closing at $44.63, down 21 percent. Early Thursday, it

bounced back a bit, rising $1 shortly before noon.

Analysts cited investor jitters about Antec's share

price and an upcoming profit margin pinch because the company is increasing production of

lower-margin products. Antec said its gross-profit margin declined to 21.1 percent from

22.4 percent in the second quarter.

The company said third-quarter revenue rose to $237.2

million in the quarter, up 58 percent from the same period a year ago, and net income

doubled, to $10.8 million from $5 million.

Sales to key customer AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services rose 153 percent from the prior year's third quarter, to $105 million, and

domestic sales to other customers rose 33 percent, the company said.

The quarterly profit translated to 27 cents per share,

which was the analysts' consensus, although some investors clearly expected more.