Antec Details

Norcross, Ga. -- Antec Corp. last week formalized the

optical product it initially designed for Tele-Communications Inc. as a way to harness

dense-wave-division multiplexing (DWDM) techniques to shave costs from secondary node

electronics and maintenance.

At this week's National Show in Atlanta, Antec will

officially debut the product, called "Laser Link DWDM."

Emmanuel Vella, vice president of optronics and RF actives

product management for Antec Network Technology, said in a statement that the technology

is now at the point where it is "easily and cost-effectively deployable in large

systems."

Antec's system features an all-optical network, from

the headend to the node, and a hub equipment cabinet that can be placed in a utility

easement or small enclosure, the company said.

S-A Forms Advanced Broadband Unit

Atlanta -- Scientific-Atlanta Inc. last week created a

subsidiary, called Advanced Broadband Services Inc., to provide professional services to

the cable industry.

Tele-Communications Inc. is the first MSO to sign on,

agreeing to use the new S-A unit for help with more than 3,000 miles of system upgrades

for its systems in Michigan and central Illinois.

The new subsidiary will provide full, turnkey projects like

system design, equipment integration and installation and materials management, executives

said.

S-A's move was partly motivated by TCI's decision

last year to pursue turnkey delivery of system upgrades, where plant electronics vendors

were asked to bid not just on gear, but on the installation of that gear.

S-A, Inergy Team on Content

Burlington, Mass. -- Inergy Online, a Web site hosting,

e-mail and business software provider, last week joined Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s

developers program to bring advanced content to S-A's Explorer 2000 digital set-top

line.

In the arrangement, S-A will support Inergy's suite of

Internet software services "as a value-adding, revenue-generating opportunity for

cable operators."

Inergy's cable-specific plans include

"Communities Online," an initiative that lets cable operators bring localities

together via the Internet, as well as a free, personal Web site to every subscriber using

an Explorer 2000 set-top for Internet access, said Charles Belanger, president and CEO of

Inergy.

Communities Online lets cable subscribers link to each

other, schools, community groups, arts organizations, sports teams and businesses via

S-A's set-top.

Arris Augments RF Phone Gear

Atlanta -- Arris Interactive, a key provider of HFC (hybrid

fiber-coax) systems for broadband networks, said last week that it has bolstered that line

with a next-generation "Cornerstone Voice Port."

Part of Arris' complete cable phone system, the new

voice port is designed for single family homes or small businesses requiring one or two

lines of digital phone service.

Arris will unveil the new addition at this week's NCTA

Show in Atlanta.

Jim Lakin, vice president of Arris, said in a statement

that Arris has proven the technical and business viability of HFC telephony, and can now

focus on the operational characteristics of the technology.

For example, he said, the new Voice Port is 50 percent

smaller and lighter than the first iteration of the product, and power consumption is also

25 percent lower.

More than a dozen U.S. and international cable operators

and over 25,000 of their combined customers are using Arris' cable phone gear,

executives said.