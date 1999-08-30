Another Tech Dilemma: Theft

As if integrating complex new technologies into a

functional network wasn't enough to haunt cable operators, now they must contend with

a $5 billion electronics-component-theft market.

A recent RAND study reported that high-tech theft is a

thriving business affecting every company that uses computers, including the cable and

telecommunications industries, which depend heavily on computers and electronic components

to run their businesses.

The study researched 95 high-tech firms and reported $250

million in direct losses to manufacturers and distributors during a two-year period ending

in 1998, with indirect losses -- such as lost and displaced sales, security and insurance

-- exceeding $1 billion annually.

In addition, the cost of thefts from the industry's

customers could top $4 billion, bringing the total annual cost of high-tech theft to $5

billion, the report said.

Industry security budgets rose 26 percent at the 95

companies surveyed. The heightened security seems to be paying off, though: The report

found that the beefier the security, the fewer the losses. Some companies said they cut

theft by as much as 75 percent by investing in tight security measures.

More companies, the report continued, are incorporating

creative security methods into their business plans, including serialization and

"poison cookies," which help to identify and disable stolen property, and the

use of more discreet packaging to help camouflage valuable contents from thieves.

Researchers also found that as the value of products such

as computers, microprocessors, computer chips, hard drives, network file servers and even

digital set-top-box components increase, so do thefts. A 100 percent rise in the price of

a product is accompanied by a 95 percent rise in losses, they said.

In addition, 71 percent of high-tech theft occurred while

goods were in transit.

Stealing electronic components is popular because

they're easy to sell to a demanding black market. In fact, many criminal gangs have

switched from drug dealing to computer and electronics-parts dealing because punishments

are softer and profits could be greater.

"A suitcase of microprocessors is worth more than an

equivalent volume of cocaine, it is more difficult to trace than cash and it is not a

felony to have in one's possession," the RAND study authors said.

For cable operators, the impact is felt mostly in added

insurance and security costs. But the growing issue of high-tech theft is also a creeping

annoyance, causing longer delays in getting components for such products as set-top boxes

and computers.

The electronics-theft market isn't reserved for

criminal gangs, either.

MediaOne Group Inc. recently stung a Moreno Valley,

Calif.-based operation that had apparently stolen a host of electronic components,

including set-top-box equipment, from MediaOne and AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services, with the cache's street price estimated at about $1 million. The operation

even had a Web site to promote its illegal dealings.

"We found a considerable amount of radio-frequency

transmitters and spider-board descrambling devices, which, once hooked up, can trick the

converter into thinking it has access to all programming. We also found set-top

converters, microprocessors and circuitry boards," said Mike Bates, director of

Western region security for MediaOne.

High-tech theft, Bates continued, is an ongoing problem for

most MSOs, and it requires a heightened sense of security and awareness.

"There are hundreds of thousands of stolen or illegal

items out there, like spider boards, RFTs and microprocessors. The problem is not as

prevalent as it was five years ago because of the industry's focus on the issue, and

there are better security methods at MSOs. But it won't end anytime soon. It's

too profitable for thieves," Bates said.

Recent awareness of the high-tech-theft issue prompted by

the RAND study, along with beefed-up security, is helping to reduce the problem, but

issues remain.

Production-line stoppage, the report said, is "one of

the most feared outcomes resulting from theft," while disruptions of business

operations range from "minimal to devastating."

Loss of proprietary data is also expected to be more

serious, especially when computers are stolen from corporate offices, RAND said. Delays in

deliveries to customers -- which would harm business and violate contracts -- are also a

concern, the report read.

Some of the stolen components are so valuable that they

should be treated as jewels, according to the American Electronics Association, which

delivers seminars to raise industry awareness of the severity of high-tech theft.

"There are literally hijackings of huge quantities of

high-tech components overseas, and it continues to be a problem here, as well," AEA

director of media relations John Hatch said.

Bates can attest to that. "While we were assembling

all of the stolen and illegal equipment during the sting, a UPS [United Parcel Service of

America Inc.] truck delivered another 50 components," he added.