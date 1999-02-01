Another Latino Independent Gets Married

New Orleans -- Following a programming-consolidation trend,

yet another independent pay TV channel in Latin America has become hitched to a major

media player in the region.

Music-video channel MuchMusic Argentina was acquired by

Miami-based Cisneros Television Group, the companies said here last week at the National

Association of Television Programming Executives convention.

The MuchMusic franchise springs from Toronto-based Chum

Television. However, the Argentine operation is very much controlled by local investors.

Prior to the CTG takeover, MuchMusic Argentina was 60 percent-owned by Canal Joven S.A.,

an Argentine company run by a group of local entrepreneurs including channel president

Ralph Haiek.

The remaining 40 percent stake was owned by Moses Znaimer

and Chum, of which Znaimer is vice president of development.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The MuchMusic Argentina acquisition fits in with a growing

pattern of independent channels in the region being scooped up by larger entities. The

advantages in this case are clear.

CTG -- together with its parent company, Cisneros Group of

Cos. -- owns a vast media infrastructure including cable, broadcast and direct-to-home

platforms in and beyond Latin America.

Even before it took ownership of MuchMusic Argentina, CTG

was distributing the channel through its Buenos Aires, Argentina-based programming and

distribution company, Imagen Satelital S.A.

"We are facing a hypercompetitive market, where

channels are losing distribution leverage. The only way to introduce a concept like

MuchMusic is to have the strength of a group that has distribution," Haiek explained.

Seconding that was Stephen Tapp, vice president and general

manager of ChumCity International, the distribution and development arm of Chum

Television.

"The days of the fierce, scrappy independent channels

with no distribution are numbered. We are now into the days of niche, specialized TV with

partners that can offer distribution," Tapp said.

Capitalizing further on its media holdings, CTG has also

entered into a partnership arrangement with ChumCity International to develop MuchMusic

channel franchises throughout Latin America.

"What you will see are localized MuchMusic [channels].

Our success is about being local, "Tapp said.

This was evidenced, he said, by the 3.2 million cable

subscribers (more than one-half of all Argentine cable subscribers) that MuchMusic

Argentina had garnered since it launched in 1992. The network is consistently the

top-rated cable-music channel in its market, he added.