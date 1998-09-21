Animorphs Shaping Up as a Nick Hit

Animorphs, Nickelodeon's new primetime live

action-adventure series, has gotten a lot of buzz already, and deservedly so.

Having an adult male transform into animals didn't

work for Manimal on Brandon Tartikoff's NBC in the 1980s, but the concept does

work here for Nick, with five teens able to morph into any animal that they touch.

This series is, like other Nick shows, directed at

youngsters, who undoubtedly will love it. But adults can enjoy it, too.

Based on a series of books by K.A. Applegate, the series

pits five teens against parasitic extraterrestrial villains called Yeerks, who are out to

conquer the Earth. There are elements of The X-Files (including the line,

"Trust no one,"); 1960s science-fiction TV series The Invaders; and the

movie Invasion of the Body Snatchers. In fact, the latter is mentioned by the

father of one of the boys in the second installment.

Early on, Jake (played by Shawn Ashmore) realizes that the

high-school principal's body is inhabited by the Yeerks.

The first two episodes, in which Jake becomes the

group's leader, only briefly explore the youngsters' lives, but the series will

presumably give each character a chance to shine. The other teens are: Tobias (Christopher

Ralph), a mysterious loner who is new to town; Marco (Boris Cabrera), Jake's buddy,

whose mother recently died; Rachel (Brooke Nevin), Jake's cousin, who's into

gymnastics; and Cassie (Nadia Nascimento), his nature-loving friend, who conveniently

lives on an animal preserve.

In the opener, a friendly alien named Elfangor gives the

teens the power to morph. A warning -- they may die if their transformation lasts more

than two hours -- undoubtedly will come into play later.

The teens' metamorphoses into such animals as dogs,

cats, rats, horses and hawks are, of course, accompanied by eye-catching visual effects

and bone-crunching sound effects. And we learn that in shape-shifting, the kids'

human and animal minds fight for dominance.

Mixed in with X-Files-like paranoia are touches of

teen humor, such as when one character says, "So, now what: Save the world? Can we

eat first?"

With Scholastic Productions delivering episodes very close

to airdate, by press time, we'd only seen the two-parter that sets up the

series' premise and introduces the main characters.

Animorphs airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m., with Nick

repeating each episode Saturdays at 9:30 p.m.