Animal Planet Event Lures Dog-Lovers, Iams

Animal Planet is going to the dogs, literally. Borrowing a

little from the Olympic Games and professional sports, the network is packaging the Animal

Planet National Dog Championships as a quarterly primetime event.

Although the network has signed Iams Co. and Bayer Corp. as

major sponsors of the package, Iams is described by network executives as more of "a

partner," since it will play a key role in promoting the events. Iams is touting its

Eukanuba premium dog-food brand, and Bayer is advertising its Advantage flea collar.

The idea behind all of this packaging, according to Clark

Bunting, senior vice president and general manager of the fledgling network, is to appeal

to more than "die-hard dog-lovers," much as the Olympics swells its audience

with casual sports fans.

Locally, the network has been encouraging affiliates to

sell local tie-in avails to pet stores, but a spokesman said it's too soon to

determine how operators are faring with that.

The Eukanuba Cup will be awarded early next year to the

owner of the "grand champion" -- the dog that emerges as the cumulative

high-scorer.

Iams and Animal Planet are also jointly promoting the

championship series on the Web. Additional off-channel Iams support will include mailings

to breeders and veterinarians and space in its own magazine, You & Your Dog,

which is mailed quarterly to 1 million dog-owners, breeders and vets, Lesli Rotenberg,

vice president of marketing at Animal Planet, said last week.

Moreover, Iams is developing a tie-in consumer sweepstakes,

to start in the fourth quarter, which will include displays at more than 17,000 pet

stores, Rotenberg said.

Buoyed by its initial ratings, the network is now seeking

other sponsors, especially in the minivan/sport-utility-vehicle sector. Rotenberg said

network executives hit on that idea after noticing that those vehicles dominated the

parking lots at major dog shows. Packaged goods and family- and female-skewed products are

other targets, she said.

The first event in this championship package, the Baltimore

Dog Show, got off to a strong start May 3, with that 90-minute special averaging a 0.7

Nielsen Media Research rating. Animal Planet's top-rated show remains Emergency

Vets, with a 1.0 a few months ago.

The network is also adapting other proven TV formats The

latest is Animal Court, which, sources said, is in development, with Judge Wapner

of ThePeople's Court due to preside.

In other news at the network, Animal Planet has begun

negotiations with prospects in several key categories about providing tie-in marketing

support for its new, 80-foot "Animal Planet Rescue" truck, as it tours various

affiliate markets (when it's not engaged in animal rescues during floods and other

disasters).

The network is also planning a sweepstakes next year tied

to its Lassie series, in which it will give away Lassie puppies, Rotenberg said.