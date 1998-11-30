Anchor Tenant Loss No Big Setback

Whither the walled garden? Apparently, it's withered away.

Or, at least, the first crop has.

But the garden owner isn't sweating the loss.

Tele-Communications Inc. president and chief operating

officer Leo J. Hindery Jr. disclosed last month that a March agreement among TCI, Intuit

Inc., BankAmerica Corp. and @Home Network to create interactive financial services had

"lapsed," apparently over the summer.

Announced amid a two-day gathering of bankers and Wall

Street analysts, the deal was supposed to create "anchor tenants" for a proposed

suite of interactive-television services. TCI chairman and CEO John Malone also referred

to the concept as creating a "walled garden," in which a variety of preferred

providers of interactive services would dwell.

BankAmerica and Intuit alone were supposed to kick in an

estimated $50 for every General Instrument Corp. DCT-5000 -- the advanced set-top

containing a cable modem -- that TCI activated in customer homes. That would help to make

the $350 boxes more affordable for TCI, which wanted to deploy them

"ubiquitously."

But, as Hindery noted, events intervened. One was

BankAmerica's merger with NationsBank Corp., which closed Sept. 30.

The biggest, though, was TCI's June announcement of plans

to merge into AT&T Corp.

TCI needed cash to afford millions of costly set-top

devices. AT&T can more easily afford them, and it can look for better deals for that

interactive real estate.

Hindery said AT&T chairman and CEO C. Michael Armstrong

agreed that the deal should lapse, adding that talks continue with BankAmerica and at

least one other large financial institution.

The TCI president, who is in line to fill the same role at

AT&T Consumer Services Co., told analysts in a conference call that the per-box

subsidy "is less important to us in the world going forward, and we're more

interested in sharing opportunities. It was a decision that Mike Armstrong made, and that

I certainly concurred with, as did John Malone."

"I would expect that you're going to see a quite

different-looking [interactive TV] screen environment with AT&T Consumer Services than

you would with TCI," Hindery added.

BankAmerica and Intuit released prepared statements

acknowledging the lapse of the deal and reporting that discussions continue with TCI.

"It's true that the original letter of intent has

expired," an Intuit spokeswoman said. "However, we are still in discussion with

them to work something out at a later date."

"BankAmerica is continuing to have active discussions

with TCI regarding providing financial services over interactive television," a

BankAmerica spokesman said. "We are still very interested in interactive television

as an emerging delivery channel for financial products and services."

Wall Street analysts, who gushed over the deal in March,

seemed underwhelmed when it fizzled.

"Without AT&T, it would probably be a

negative," one analyst said. "With AT&T, it's probably a positive."

ING Baring Furman Selz LLC analyst Fred Moran agreed.

"When you have a high-powered partner behind you, like AT&T, you don't have to

look for other partners to offload costs for subsidies of advanced services," he

said. "It's probably more lucrative to do it oneself, as long as you can afford those

upfront costs."

The cost of the DCT-5000 -- which is scheduled for fairly

large-scale availability in mid-1999 -- may also be less of a concern than it was in

March.

GI and Scientific-Atlanta Inc. both expect silicon

integration to continue, which should lower per-unit set-top prices. Broadcom Corp. -- the

leading supplier of modulation chips used in cable modems and digital set-tops -- is

already at work on single-chip solutions.

"Our mega-deals [with MSOs] include price reductions

every year," said David Robinson, vice president and general manager of GI's

digital-video division. Robinson added that from the start, the company's DCT-2000 model

carried a $200-range price -- one-half that of the DCT-1000, which was introduced a year

earlier. "The prices go down in lockstep over the years," he added.