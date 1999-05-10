Analyst: Web Movies Wont Replace PPV

New York -- Although it has been attracting interest from

electronic-commerce proponents, transmitting movies over the Internet drew mostly

skepticism at an investors' conference sponsored here recently by brokerage firm

Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

In an overview of e-commerce opportunities in the

entertainment industry, Bernstein senior media analyst Tom Wolzien downplayed the

significance of recent moves such as Trimark Pictures' deal to license movies to

Webcaster Broadcast.com Inc. and Broadcast.com's acquisition by Yahoo! Inc. The Web,

he said, is unlikely to become a significant platform for delivering movies to the home.

"The contention is that the Web will soon replace

conventional pay-per-view because the Web is more efficient than cable at

distribution," he said. "That's not going to happen without a huge increase

in bandwidth."

Right now, sending video over the Web to be viewed in real

time -- video streaming -- is a clumsy process that produces poor-quality images. The

amount of digital data required to produce even VHS-quality video is beyond the capability

of most modems and phone lines currently in use.

Although greater bandwidth is coming, Wolzien said,

it's coming from using the high-capacity infrastructure of cable systems to connect

to the Internet and from high-speed cable modems in the home.

In that scenario, there's little incentive for cable

operators to allocate additional capacity to Webcasters because video downloading would

compete with the operator's own program offerings, including PPV movie distribution.

PPV movies generated more than $96 million in revenue last

year, according to Showtime Event Television figures.

"Streaming video takes the same bit rate as cable

video to produce the equivalent image quality," Wolzien said. "It will be up to

the cable operators to decide who gets the bandwidth to handle it."

Interest in video streaming has been growing in the wake of

an explosion in the number of Web sites offering music downloads. Music is far less

data-intensive than video, and current Web technology can easily provide

near-compact-disc-quality audio.

Many music-industry interests see the potential for

significant cost savings from distributing music electronically over the Web instead of

having to manufacture and distribute CDs.

But the Web has also become an alarming new source of music

piracy. Most music sites on the Web today are unauthorized, producing no benefit to

copyright holders.

Wolzien estimated the number of streamed-music sites on the

Web at as high as 75,000.

Paul Sweeting is a columnist for Video Business, a

sister publication to Multichannel News.