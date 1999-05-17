Analog PPV System to Pay Guarantee

At least one analog-based pay-per-view cable system will

pay an upfront guarantee for the opportunity to distribute a Columbia/TriStar movie title

in an early PPV window.

Media General Cable of Fairfax County, Va., will join

DirecTV Inc. and TVN Entertainment Corp. in paying a guarantee of 10 percent to 13 percent

to air Columbia/TriStar's Stepmom in June, 28 days before the rest of the PPV

industry.

The guarantee for Stepmom, which generated $91

million in box-office revenue, is about one-half of the 22 percent guarantee

Columbia/TriStar asked for on several prior early window titles.

At 22 percent, it's nearly impossible for limited

analog-PPV-channel systems -- which typically generate buy-rates of only about 1 percent

to 2 percent on movies -- to make money.

But with buy-rates closer to 10 percent, Media General,

with eight stand-alone PPV channels, was willing to take the guarantee.

While Media General officials would not comment on specific

licensing fees, they did confirm that the rate for Stepmom was lower than those for

previous titles.

System PPV manager Ted Hodgins said offering the early

window would allow Media General to effectively compete with direct-broadcast satellite

services, which have traditionally taken advantage of the early movie window.

"We'll now have it at the same time as our

competition," Hodgins said. "Here's an opportunity for us to put our money

where our mouths are."

Representatives from Columbia/TriStar could not be reached

for comment at press time.

To help sales, the 240,000-subscriber system will reduce

the price of the movie from $4.99 to $3.99, Hodgins said.

Viewer's Choice -- which paid a 22 percent guarantee

for early window rights for Buena Vista's The Waterboy -- will not ante up the

lower fee for Stepmom, sources close to the situation said.

Representatives from the network could not be reached for

comment at press time.

TVN will also pay the guarantee, but it will only offer the

early window to its digital subscribers.