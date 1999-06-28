Amos: Leo Is Staying Put

While industry speculation runs rampant about the imminent

departure of AT&T Broadband & Internet Services CEO Leo J. Hindery Jr., the man

who has been rumored to be replacing him said Hindery is here to stay.

After Hindery suggested to analysts during the National

Show that he was wrapping up his assignment at AT&T Broadband, speculation within the

company had former Continental Cablevision Inc. chairman Amos Hostetter stepping in after

he left.

But Hostetter -- who will become nonexecutive chairman of

AT&T Broadband after AT&T Corp.'s $58 billion acquisition of MediaOne Group

Inc. closes -- said the whole premise is faulty. For one thing, Hindery is not planning to

exit, he added.

"It's a senseless rumor," Hostetter said.

"I'm reluctant to even dignify the rumor by commenting on it. I expect Leo to be

running AT&T's cable operation for a considerable period of time."

Hostetter added that he was content with being nonexecutive

chairman at AT&T Broadband.

That role, he said, "is to be there as a sounding

board and supporter for the CEO. I'm delighted to do that. I have a great deal of

affection for the man [Hindery]. He single-handedly has transformed TCI

[Tele-Communications Inc.] and, in many respects, the industry."

Speculation that Hindery was maneuvering to jump ship --

despite his five-year employment contract with AT&T -- was fueled mainly by comments

he made during a private session with analysts at the National Show in Chicago.

According to several analysts that were present, Hindery

hinted that his days at the company were coming to a close. "[Hindery] said he has a

job to finish," one analyst said. "He certainly seemed to give a strong

indication that he was leaving."

But according to one source who asked not to be named,

Hindery has a huge incentive to remain with AT&T -- money.

"Leo is very heavily back-end-loaded as far as

compensation goes," the source said. "[A total of] 90 percent of Leo's net

worth is dependent on him staying for a number of years. He vests over five years, and the

first three-fifths vests after the third year."

Hindery was said to be traveling, and he could not be

reached for comment.

AT&T Broadband spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said the

company would not comment on rumor and speculation. "Leo has a tremendous role in

this company and a lot of work in front of him," Marsik said. "He will continue

to fulfill that role."

But Hindery's comments at the National Show

weren't the only fuel for the fire. AT&T chairman C. Michael Armstrong has also

hinted to analysts that his top lieutenant might be leaving.

"Armstrong has been saying something like, 'Leo

is expensive. I hope I can afford to keep him,'" one analyst said.

Although Hindery's financial package with AT&T

requires him to stay at least three years, that doesn't mean he wouldn't try to

renegotiate his contract. However, at least one analyst dismissed the idea that Hindery is

using the media to cut a better deal.

"He's pretty critical [to AT&T

Broadband]," Janco Partners analyst Ted Henderson said. "If he wanted to

renegotiate his deal, all he would have to do is walk into Armstrong's office and

say, 'Let's renegotiate.'"

Henderson added that given Hindery's renowned work

ethic, he's entitled to be a little exhausted.

"This speculation is all based on the assumption that

the guy is tired," Henderson said. "So, the guy is tired. It's legendary

how hard this guy works."

Hindery shuttles weekly between his home in suburban San

Francisco and his offices in Englewood, Colo., and New York, in a private jet equipped

with its own bed, often entering the office at 5 a.m. and leaving well into the night.

Most analysts do not expect Hindery to exit until after

AT&T completes its deal to acquire MediaOne, finishes several swap deals to divest its

cable partnerships and negotiates telephony agreements with other cable operators.

Some analysts speculated that Hindery could give up his

post in as soon as four months or as late as one year. The deciding factor appears to be

just how long it will take him to finish what he started out to do.

"If you had a strong operating guy step in, it might

not be that bad," said one analyst who asked not to be named. "In three or four

months, it will be less of a deal story and more of an execution story."

Meanwhile, sources at the company said Carl Vogel, former

chief operating officer at EchoStar Communications Corp. under CEO Charles Ergen, is close

to joining AT&T Broadband in an executive role at the company's broadband-data

operations.

"Hostetter definitely softens the blow if Leo

leaves," added another industry source who requested anonymity. "I honestly

don't expect [Hindery] to stay. He was kind of fed up last year -- he and [former TCI

chairman John] Malone weren't seeing eye-to-eye. But I don't think anything is

imminent. He has all of those swaps to get through. I think maybe the [National Show] next

year will be his last."