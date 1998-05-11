Ameritech New Media Lands Ohio Franchise

Ameritech New Media kept building its cluster in the

Cleveland suburbs last week by signing another franchise in an area dominated by

Cablevision Systems Corp.

The company reported that it had inked a deal with the city

of Middleburg Heights, a community southwest of Cleveland with 7,000 households and 14,400

residents.

That gives Ameritech Corp.'s cable subsidiary six

signed franchises in the Cleveland area, covering communities with a total of 51,000

households and 144,000 residents.

Each is a Cablevision stronghold.

A joint statement issued by Ameritech and Middleburg

Heights Mayor Gary Starr hinted that the city's chief executive had been under

pressure from angry constituents.

"We're proud to meet our citizens' request

to introduce cable competition in our community," Starr said in the statement.

"Ameritech will help us to fulfill our long-term goal of improving internal

communications via connections between our schools and government buildings."

Sources indicated that the mayor's office had been hit

with phone calls from local residents "clamoring" for the city to bring in a

competitor against Cablevision.

ANM spokesman Geoff Potter speculated that residents of

Middleburg Heights had become aware of the company's presence in surrounding

communities.

Potter said ANM hopes to inaugurate service in Middleburg

Heights later this year.