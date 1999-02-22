Ameritech Inks More Franchises

Chicago -- Ameritech New Media has signed three new cable

franchises in the past two weeks, giving the telco a total of 98 agreements in Michigan,

Illinois and Ohio.

The Glenview (Ill.) Village Board was the latest to

authorize a deal, giving Ameritech Corp.'s video arm a 15-year deal last Tuesday that

will allow it to compete against Tele-Communications Inc.

ANM spokesman Jim Szczepaniak said a survey by the village

indicated that 96 percent of current cable viewers would welcome competition in the local

video market.

On Feb. 11, Calumet City, Ill., another Chicago suburb,

signed a franchise agreement with ANM for its 16,000 homes. ANM will be competing with

MediaOne Group Inc. in Calumet City.

"Our citizens have been asking for more choices for

their cable-TV service, and we're happy to provide it for them with Ameritech's

help," Calumet City Mayor Jerry Genova said.

ANM also inked a deal with Bexley, Ohio, a community of

5,000 homes currently served by Time Warner Cable.

A spokesman for ANM -- which currently offers cable in 25

Columbus, Ohio-area communities -- said the MSO plans to build a largely fiber optic

system in Bexley that will begin offering service by the end of the year.

In related news, ANM has launched service on its 77th cable

system by unveiling its Americast program offering in portions of Woodhaven, Mich.

Officials in the Detroit suburb granted ANM a 15-year

franchise last May, putting the MSO in competition with TCI for the right to serve 5,300

local households.

Company officials said cable service will be offered

throughout Woodhaven as ANM completes construction of its fiber optic/coaxial network.

ANM currently serves some 200,000 subscribers in the three

states where it operates.