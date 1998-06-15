Ameritech Gains Another Michigan Franchise

Ameritech New Media picked up its 35th cable franchise in

the Detroit suburbs, and the 10th where it will compete against Tele-Communications Inc.

The city of Rochester Hills, Mich., recently awarded the

company a 15-year cable franchise, allowing it to offer its Americast programming to

24,000 local households.

The agreement gives ANM almost 550,000 households under

franchise in Michigan, where it is already up and running in 25 communities.

"We've seen the benefits of competition in

surrounding cities, and we look forward to bringing those same benefits to our

citizens," said Rochester Hills Mayor Kenneth Snell, in a prepared statement.

ANM officials vowed to introduce "better service, more

stable rates and greater choice of programming" to the city's 68,500 residents.

"We're delighted that Rochester Hills has elected

to join the growing number of Michigan communities with a choice of cable providers,"

said Donna Garofano, ANM's vice president of public affairs.

TCI executives, however, have recently begun questioning

ANM's public statements, noting that in announcing a recent franchise in Trenton,

Mich., ANM claimed to offer 90 channels when it only had 81.

Moreover, TCI said, Ameritech claimed that its programming

package exceeded TCI's in Trenton, when, in fact, the MSO was offering 205 channels

after introducing its TCI Digital package.

"Even without digital, we still had something like 105

channels," TCI spokesman Scott Sobel said.

Despite reams of in-house material that have been generated

about how to compete against ANM, Sobel said, the best evidence is research indicating

that "we're doing better against them than we were doing before."

"You can tell by the number of customers that

we're winning back," he said. "I can't tell you how many, for

competitive reasons, but it has been enough to get our attention."

ANM is reportedly negotiating for possible franchises with

other Detroit communities, despite doubts raised about its future by the pending sale of

its parent, Ameritech Corp., to SBC Communications Inc.

Meanwhile, ANM announced last week that it had begun

offering its cable service in Des Plaines, Ill., a community of 21,000 households that is

also served by TCI.