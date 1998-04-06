AMC Spinoff Sets Cyberspace Debut

New York -- In an unusual strategy, American Movie

Classics will debut its new network, AMC's American Pop, in cyberspace this May,

before rolling it out as a 24-hour channel for digital tiers in the fourth quarter,

officials said last week.

The new entertainment network, which will focus on pop

culture from the 1930s through the 1980s, will offer its content on several converging

platforms -- the World Wide Web; cable-modem services and broadband networks; and digital

platforms -- AMC Networks president Kate McEnroe said at a press conference here last

week.

As a result, cable operators can use American Pop -- which

can be customized by market -- as a tool to drive consumer demand for new-media offerings,

such as online services, modems and digital, according to McEnroe.

Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC's parent, Rainbow

Media Holdings Inc., noted that the rollout plan for American Pop is the reverse

of that for traditional networks, which debut as video channels and then go on the

Internet with accompanying Web sites.

American Pop will premiere May 1 with its Web site, as well

as on the high-speed cable-modem service being offered by Rainbow's parent, Cablevision

Systems Corp. The video channel, aimed at digital carriage, won't launch until later this

year, when operators have more digital set-tops deployed.

Looking to tap into America's collective memories and

consciousness and to attract baby boomers, American Pop's programming will include a mix

of movies, like the Tarzan films; TV series; newsreels; documentaries; film shorts;

and even viewers' home movies. The lineup will cover topics ranging from TV dinners to

robots to how the contact lens was invented. The full programming schedule will be

unveiled at the National Show in Atlanta next month, McEnroe said.

In terms of new digital-programming services, McEnroe said,

consumers don't just want more networks and movies -- they are looking for something more:

interactivity, which American Pop will offer.

A consumer will be able to find short-form video about a

science-fiction movie like Gorgo on the American Pop Internet site, then find an

interactive game and full-motion video of the movie on a modem online service, and then

see the film itself on the digital network, officials explained by way of example.

AMC plans to work closely with MSOs that are deploying

cable-modem services, and it intends to customize American Pop for specific clusters of

cable systems, she added, using the operators' own servers. Rainbow plans to first

approach operators with highly clustered systems -- such as MediaOne, Cox Communications

Inc. and Tele-Communications Inc. -- about American Pop.

"It's [American Pop] very intriguing," said Lou

Borelli, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Marcus Cable. "It's

different, and that's what we need. It makes a lot of sense ... the creativity to go with

a Web-based launch. I'm anxious to learn more about it."

American Pop will be hosted on all three platforms by

"The Pop Family" -- animated soda-pop bottles that will help viewers to

navigate.

American Pop will be different than a network such as Nick

at Nite's TV Land, McEnroe said, because it will deal with "our shared collective

memories about everything, and not just television."

In announcing the new digital offering, both McEnroe and

Sapan said they expect the rollout of digital set-tops to accelerate this year, as

operators find ways to offset their cost.

Another Rainbow unit, Bravo, is slated to launch a digital

network, World Cinema, by the time 1 million digital converters are deployed, which Sapan

said is likely to be in the third quarter of this year.

Now that AMC is dealing with networks on a variety of

platforms, it has repositioned its management team with a series of promotions. Noreen

O'Laughlin, previously senior vice president of marketing, was named executive vice

president and general manager of AMC. Mary Murano, former senior vice president of sales

and affiliate relations, was named executive vice president of distribution and affiliate

relations for AMC and Romance Classics.

Martin von Ruden, former vice president of public

relations, was named senior vice president and general manager of Romance Classics. And

David Sehring, creative director for AMC's film-preservation festivals, was named senior

vice president of acquisitions and programming for AMC Networks. All of the recently

promoted officials report directly to McEnroe.