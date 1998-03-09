AMC Profiles Everymans Action Hero

Before today's steroidal action matinee idols, there

was the everyman leading man, Steve McQueen. He's crowned as the king of cool in

American Movie Classics' next original documentary, Steve McQueen: King of Cool,

due March 31.

Unlike most biographies, this one has no childhood movies

or holiday snapshots. The producers leave it to the actor's friends and family to

relate the miserable childhood that formed the prickly personality behind the No. 1

box-office hero of the 1960s. A barnstorming pilot father left the family when McQueen was

only six months old. His mother was not the nurturing type, and she dumped him with

relatives. Without the love and guidance of parents, he got in trouble and was sent to

reform school. And the latter was the high point of his formative years.

The documentarians have corralled a stellar group of

witnesses to relay McQueen's life -- directors Norman Jewison and Mark Rydell,

cinematographer Haskell Wexler and McQueen's first wife, Neile. Noticeably absent is

his second wife, Ali McGraw. Drawing top marks for entertainment is Suzanne Pleshette; you

can tell from this outing that this veteran of the "sassy gal" roles has some

tall tales to tell.

Edited into the hour are some of the greatest clips from

action moviedom: his fence-jump escape by motorcycle (actually, a stuntman's) from The

Great Escape; the madman Mustang chase through San Francisco from Bullitt; and

the sexiest chess game on celluloid from The Thomas Crown Affair. Of greatest

interest to cinefiles, however, are snippets from a film that Warner Bros. never saw fit

to release -- Steve McQueen does Henrik Ibsen in An Enemy of the People. Hey, AMC,

now there would be an oddity I'd watch.

In all, the hour will rewet your appetite for some of the

highest-caliber action and, yes, coolest westerns of the 1960s and 1970s. McQueen

assembled quite a filmography before a cancer-induced heart attack claimed him in 1980 at

age 50.

Steve McQueen: King of Cool debuts March 31 at 10 p.m.

Once the network has intrigued viewers with the bio, it will show the 1972 version of The

Getaway with Ali McGraw.