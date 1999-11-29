AMC Gives Fans Movies to Go

Enjoying old movies just got easier for American Movie

Classics fans.

Thanks to the network's latest brand-extension

products, which hit the market early this month, consumers don't need cable to

experience the classics. They don't even need a television or a computer, for that

matter: just an audiocassette player.

"American Movie Classics Audio Movies to Go"

allows AMC to extend its brand beyond the home and into the car, while drivers are

commuting to work or traveling on long trips.

"We look for ways to bring classic movies to life

wherever we can," AMC general manager and executive vice president Noreen

O'Loughlin said.

Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille produced abridged

versions of movies made in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s into one-hour adaptations of popular

films of the day for Lux Radio Theater. In most cases, the original stars reread their own

parts. When there were replacements, O'Loughlin said, they were always big-name

actors.

Those who remember the radio show are among the easiest to

sell the new audio line to, O'Loughlin said. But people in their 30s and 40s who

didn't know about the series will find it a good change of pace for entertainment in

their cars, she added.

AMC has already released its first 14 titles, and it plans

a total of 700 over the next two years or so. The network plans to release eight to 10

titles at a time, with launches timed to match genre-based theme promotions at AMC,

introducing horror-film adaptations to coincide with "Monsterfest" next fall,

for example.

In the next few weeks, the company plans a special holiday

release, with titles such as It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th

Street.

In addition to promoting the tapes on its Web site, in its

magazine and through on-air messages, AMC -- part of Cablevision Systems Corp.'s

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. unit -- is distributing the line through Cablevision-owned

retail subsidiary The Wiz.

American Movie Classics Audio Movies to Go are also

available through national retailers, including Kmart Corp., Barnes & Noble and B.

Dalton Booksellers.

AMC's first foray into brand extension was a book for

movie fans published earlier this year. The network also plans a record deal tied to its

brand, with announcements likely early next year, O'Loughlin said.

The network has also received exposure through

Cablevision's Clearview Cinemas movie theaters, although AMC is not currently

promoting movie screenings through the chain.

"We have two different [brand-extension] routes to

pursue: opportunities with the Cablevision family, and other opportunities that emerge

naturally from the network," O'Loughlin said.