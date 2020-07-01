Amazon’s IMDb TV Gets Exclusive Access to ‘Mad Men’

Amazon has carved a deal with Lionsgate that will give it a window of exclusive streaming rights for venerable period drama Mad Men.

All 92 episodes and seven seasons of the series, which ran on AMC Network from 2007-2015, will be available exclusively in the U.S. on Amazon’s ad-supported, free-to-consumer service, IMBb TV.

In the complex distribution deal for the show, Amazon will stream the series on its Amazon Prime Video subscription platform in Europe, Australia and Latin America starting July 3; in Japan, Israel, Indonesia and Thailand starting July 15; in Canada starting October 1; and in the Netherlands starting Nov. 1.

Amazon and its IMDb Live platform will have the series exclusively until Oct. 1, when AMC will share it for us on a variety of the company’s linear and OTT platforms.

Lionsgate will also debut the series on its Starzplay assets at that time in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Netflix had U.S. streaming rights for the show in a deal that was carved out in 2011. The SVOD company paid Lionsgate a reported $1 million per episode for those rights in a pact that expired June 9.

Terms of the Amazon deal weren't announced. According to Deadline Hollywood, they're similar to the agreement Netflix negotiated.

For IMBb TV, which was just launched at the beginning for 2019, it’s the latest high-profile TV licensing acquisition. The company also recently acquired Lost and Malcolm in the Middle, among other series.