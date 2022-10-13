Amazon Freevee Picks Up Docuseries 'God. Family. Football'
Red state receivers get targeted with a nonfiction show about a retired high school football coach returning to restore the winning program he built
Amazon Freevee has picked up the sports docuseries God. Family. Football, which will follow Coach Denny Duron as he tries to restore the once powerful Louisiana high school football program he built back to its winning ways.
Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana won 14 state titles in Duron's final 20 seasons. The Lions went 7-3 last year under ninth-year coach Andy Whatley -- not good enough in the eyes of the administration, alumni and broader Shreveport Friday night light fanbase.
This season, with the 70-year-old Duron, now a pastor, returning to the sidelines, and production company Propagate's cameras apparently rolling, the Lions are 1-5 so far, suffering a first-game 48-0 blowout to Evangel Christian Alabaster.
Nonetheless, Amazon and Propagate are seeking to tell a redemption story about a coach who preaches a priority list ranking the Man Upstairs first, family second and football third.
“High school football is a transformative experience for 16,000-plus teams and towns across the country, with wins and losses felt not just by the coaches, players, and parents, but the community as a whole,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Programming at Amazon Studios. “Coach Denny developed a winning strategy for the Eagles over three decades, leading by example through faith, family, and football. We look forward to sharing the team’s comeback story and that familiar Friday-night camaraderie with our Freevee audience, as the Eagles’ emotional and inspirational football season unfolds.”
God. Family. Football. hails from Propagate and is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Drew Buckley. The series was created and executive produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.