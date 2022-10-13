Amazon Freevee Picks Up Docuseries 'God. Family. Football'

Amazon Freevee has picked up the sports docuseries God. Family. Football, which will follow Coach Denny Duron as he tries to restore the once powerful Louisiana high school football program he built back to its winning ways.

Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana won 14 state titles in Duron's final 20 seasons. The Lions went 7-3 last year under ninth-year coach Andy Whatley -- not good enough in the eyes of the administration, alumni and broader Shreveport Friday night light fanbase.

This season, with the 70-year-old Duron, now a pastor, returning to the sidelines, and production company Propagate's cameras apparently rolling, the Lions are 1-5 so far, suffering a first-game 48-0 blowout to Evangel Christian Alabaster.

Nonetheless, Amazon and Propagate are seeking to tell a redemption story about a coach who preaches a priority list ranking the Man Upstairs first, family second and football third.

“High school football is a transformative experience for 16,000-plus teams and towns across the country, with wins and losses felt not just by the coaches, players, and parents, but the community as a whole,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Programming at Amazon Studios. “Coach Denny developed a winning strategy for the Eagles over three decades, leading by example through faith, family, and football. We look forward to sharing the team’s comeback story and that familiar Friday-night camaraderie with our Freevee audience, as the Eagles’ emotional and inspirational football season unfolds.”

God. Family. Football. hails from Propagate and is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Drew Buckley. The series was created and executive produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed.