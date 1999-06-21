Alternatives to Taking It with You

Churchley Financial Group president Fred Churchley III has

two words for cable operators who continue to put off estate planning: Bob Magness.

When Magness unexpectedly died in 1996, the late founder of

Tele-Communications Inc. left a huge and complicated estate worth more than $1 billion,

without a detailed financial plan. The result was a hotly contested will and a series of

lawsuits pitting stepmother against sons.

Although the media reports of the day characterized the

surviving Magnesses' legal wranglings as the epitome of greed, what started the legal

shenanigans can be traced to a simple fact: The survivors were saddled with an enormous

estate-tax bill of roughly $500 million.

And that, Churchley said, could have been avoided.

Most of the underlying issues of the Magness estate have

been resolved through a settlement between family members that was reached last year,

although some minor points are still being worked out privately, according to some

published reports.

Churchley's Englewood, Colo.-based financial-planning firm

specializes in the cable industry and counts some of the largest MSOs in the country as

clients.

Although he had no connection to the Magness estate -- he

did say that he had called Magness at least five times in the two years prior to his death

to try to get him to map out a financial plan, to no avail -- he added that the problems

that surrounded the late cable entrepreneur's estate are not uncommon in the cable

industry.

Churchley said the Magness situation initially shocked some

cable entrepreneurs into action.

"It helped me," he added. "I still use it to

motivate people to do some planning."

But getting cable-system owners to sit down and plan for

something as morbid as death and taxes is not an easy task.

"These guys are such strong-willed, risk-taking

son-of-a-guns that are going to live forever. It did shock them initially, and then it

became, 'Hey, it's not going to happen to me,'" Churchley said. "It's tough --

these guys really think that way."

While the Magness situation is an extreme case, Churchley

said, it could become more common in light of skyrocketing cable valuations that have

turned some cable entrepreneurs into billionaires literally overnight.

"Magness is the prime guy who didn't do it,"

Churchley said. "And look at the mess of his estate. The other problem was that it

was in the papers every day. He never wanted to deal with his own mortality."

PLANS ARE PRIVATE

Churchley said that by creating an estate plan, Magness

could have kept his family's finances out of the papers. Once a will enters probate, it

becomes public record, but with an ironclad estate plan, many financial matters can be

kept private.

There are several vehicles that a cable entrepreneur can

set up within an estate plan, including creating charitable remainder trusts, family

limited partnerships, making gifts to family members and Grantor Remainder Annuity Trusts,

or GRATs.

Churchley said creating those various plans not only

secures your estate in the event of your death, but it also could save a bundle in taxes

when the business is sold.

Gifting assets to family members is a good initial strategy

to lessen the tax burden. With estate-tax rates ranging between 37 percent and 55 percent,

perhaps the most important first step is taking advantage of gift-tax exclusions available

to both spouses of a business.

Currently, spouses are allowed to gift up to $10,000 each

per year to each child they have. For example, a husband and wife with two children are

able to give each child a total of $20,000 per year tax-free.

In addition, the Internal Revenue Service allows each

spouse an exemption of up to $650,000 in assets tax-free. That amount will climb to $1

million by 2006.

Gifting assets that have the greatest potential for

appreciation is important, as not only the current value of the gifted property is

excluded from the tax, but also future appreciation. Other techniques involve the use of

discounts -- gifting property at a discounted value due to a minority ownership interest,

illiquidity, or the retention of the use of income of the property for a period of time.

Planning an estate strategy can be complicated. But

according to The Burke Group, a Torrance, Calif.-based financial-planning firm, most

individuals, regardless of the amount of their wealth, can formulate an effective strategy

by sticking to three basic techniques: valuation adjustment, giving it away and insurance.

By doing nothing, a person can just about guarantee that 50

percent of his or her estate will go to the government, which Burke Group president Kevin

Burke called "social capital."

Burke said establishing an estate plan allows the

individual and his or her family "to direct that social capital to the general

welfare, but for specifically what they want to affect. The key is to combine valuation

adjustment -- trying to make an asset look like it has a much smaller value for tax

purposes -- and insurance."

Another key point is to get the client to understand that

they can still control an asset without actually owning it, and the government can't tax

what you don't own.

INSURANCE HELPS

Burke said insurance can play an effective role in helping

to pay estate taxes, provided that the policyholder doesn't live too long.

"In general, insurance, coupled with other planning

techniques, can be a very effective device," Burke said. "But if you live to be

100, life insurance isn't such a good deal."



The policyholder also has to make sure that the insurance policy is set up correctly so

that it is not considered to be a part of the estate after the policyholder dies.

"Insurance is income-tax-free to the

beneficiary," Burke said. "If you own it so you could control it, the value of

the insurance death benefits gets added back into the value of your estate. But if you

never owned it -- if your children owned it and you made a gift of the premium to them

each year -- it will never be subject to estate or income taxes."

CHARITABLE REMAINDER TRUSTS

Michael Smith, a shareholder with Bloomington, Minn.-based

law firm Larkin, Hoffman, Daly & Lindgren Ltd., which specializes in estate planning,

said the charitable remainder trust is a good vehicle for deferring taxes, but like death,

taxes won't be avoided.

"If I've got a business worth $10 million, and I have

put in about $100,000, if I sell the business, I've got a $9.9 million capital gain, and I

have to pay the IRS 25 percent of that in taxes," Smith said.

"But if I take that $100,000 in stock and put it into

a charitable remainder trust, I reserve the right to receive incremental payments over

time," he added. "The current value of that interest may be $60,000, so when I

transfer the stock to the trust, I retain $60,000 of the $100,000 [original investment],

and the charitable reduction is $40,000."

Smith said that upon the sale of the stock -- the trust

cannot be legally obligated to sell the shares, or it will get taxed the full amount

anyway -- the sale by the charitable remainder trust is not taxed. However, the

incremental payments that you receive from the trust -- say, $10,000 per year -- are

taxable.

"You haven't avoided the tax [with a charitable

trust]," Smith said. "You've deferred it. It's a way to make a gift and to

leverage to a charity."

But that can be a huge benefit, especially in a sizable

estate. By deferring the taxes, the business owner avoids getting hit with a large

lump-sum tax bill.

However, Smith added, at least 10 percent of the value in

the trust has to go to charity at the end of the trust's useful life -- usually about 10

years.

FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Churchley added that setting up a family limited

partnership can also assure a smooth transition -- especially when a system owner has

children that are inside and outside of the business.

"Give the people who are involved in the business

partnerships and the ones who are not limited partnerships," Churchley said.

"It's a very helpful planning technique."

He added that with a family limited partnership, the

parents, or owners, can keep control of the business as general partners, even though they

technically only own 1 percent of the business.

"It's a great way to have your cake and eat it,

too," he said.

PARTNERSHIPS

Smith said family limited partnerships are a great way for

the owners of the business to retain control while they are gifting out portions of the

value of their business to their children.

But there are costs involved in administering a family

limited partnership -- getting a lawyer to set up the partnership itself; for assignments

of the business and the stock; and getting an appraisal of the limited-partnership units

and, in some cases, the underlying assets. The business owner has to decide whether those

costs are justified by the tax reduction.

"If you're saving 30 percent in taxes, then it's

probably worth the $20,000 to $30,000 to set it up," Smith added.

The basic technique of family limited partnerships,

according to Smith, involves making gifts of minority-ownership interests in existing or

recently created entities. The value of the gifts is discounted due to restrictions such

as a lack of marketability and/or a lack of control.

The value of the underlying assets remains the same, but

the limitations on control and marketability inherent in a minority-ownership interest

reduce the value of the gift for gift-tax purposes.

When properly used, gifts of minority-ownership interests

in family partnerships can substantially reduce the overall estate-tax liability.

GRANTOR RETAINED

ANNUITY TRUST

With a GRAT, the grantor retains the right to an annual

payment from the trust for a certain term of years. The retained annuity reduces the

amount of the grantor's gift.

GRATs can be useful in leveraging gifts of assets that will

appreciate at a greater rate of return than the expected ROR mandated by the IRS. As of

February 1999, the IRS assumes an average ROR of 5.6 percent.

"You have to understand what's out there and what you

want," Smith said. "Basically, you're leveraging your gifts. Once you realize

that it's a game of leverage, everything else is kind of an offshoot of that."

Most important is to begin planning for the future today,

Churchley said. And that can be a monumental task, given the type of person who usually

runs a successful cable company.

"Tell me when you're going to die and I tell you a

good time to start estate planning," Churchley said. "The hardest thing is to

face your own mortality."

And it is especially difficult for cable entrepreneurs, who

have been focused on building their businesses from scratch, and who don't have the time

or the inclination to think about such morbid events.

But, Churchley said, given the skyrocketing valuations of

cable companies today based on the promise of future services like high-speed data and

digital television, some cable owners who may not have believed that they were in high tax

brackets are quickly finding out otherwise.

TRUSTS

Setting up trusts is a good way to avoid getting battered

by the IRS.

"If you're worth $100 million, you can do some gifting

and buy $50 million in life insurance to pay your taxes," Churchley said. "Now,

all of a sudden, you're worth $500 million. It's a different story to try to cover all of

your taxes with insurance; you can't do it."

He added, "Then, you've got to look at selling assets

to pay taxes, giving more to charity, borrowing money to pay taxes and having some life

insurance. As these numbers get bigger, your options get smaller. It's harder to make a

bigger impact on your estate. It's easier at $100 million than it is at $500 million to

make gifts or any other sizable difference. The numbers start working against you."

Churchley said setting up family limited partnerships now

helps the business owner to avoid taxes on future growth.

"Let's say you've got a client who, at 60 years old,

has a cable operator worth about $100 million," Churchley said. "If you set up a

family limited partnership and then start gifting some of these assets in the partnership

to children and grandchildren, as the business grows from $100 million to $200 million,

you can get 80 percent of growth onto another generation. That's like saving $45 million

in estate taxes."

He added, "If he doesn't do anything until he's 70,

now he's worth $200 million. Then, he's limited. You can't get rid of that $50 million in

estate taxes that has just grown. The sooner you do it, the better off you are."

However, Churchley said, while hiring a financial planner

is a good first step in establishing an estate plan, it is just the tip of the iceberg.

"You need a team of people to do this, including an

estate-planning attorney and a member of the accounting profession," Churchley said.

"The first thing I need is objective information: existing wills, trusts, partnership

agreements. If they're a public company, I'll need all of that stuff -- past income-tax

returns, personal income-tax returns, all of that kind of stuff."

He continued, "The next thing is to have a series of

meetings with the client and their spouse and say, 'Pretend there's no tax man: What do

you want to see happen? How much control do you want to keep?' Get them to try to dream

and find out their hopes and aspirations. Are they worried about their children, their

grandchildren? You try to expose them to a series of opportunities."