AlphaStar Rises Again As TV Webcaster

From the ashes of AlphaStar Television Network, the

company's current owner, Mahmoud Wahba, has decided to abandon television to focus on

video streaming. Now called AlphaStarWebcasting.com,

Inc., the company has spent the past six months creating a global Web site that aggregates

live television stations, movies, Webcams and other video programming from all over the

world.

Asked why he held on to the AlphaStar name, Wahba replied:

"Because it's a brand name. It's tarnished -- no doubt about it -- but it's a brand

name just the same."

The AlphaStar medium-power satellite service went bankrupt

two years ago, following an unsuccessful attempt to gain share in a direct-broadcast

satellite market dominated by smaller-dish systems. Wahba bought the remaining assets,

including its Oxford, Conn., satellite facility, several months later.

The East Coast teleport location allows AlphaStar to

downlink satellite feeds from Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America, as well

as North America, Wahba said. This makes the Web site attractive to a wide audience.

"The minute you're able to put video on the Internet,

you've done three things," Wahba said. "It suddenly becomes global. It has the

ability to become interactive. And you know who your viewer is and what advertisements he

watches."

AlphaStar plans to promote its new Web site sometime in

mid-September, but the site has already received hits -- and e-mail -- from Web users

across the world, Wahba said. The site will have more than 50 television channels at

launch, and has signed agreements for 75.

Although many of the channels already have their own

Internet sites, Wahba believes having one global aggregator will help the programmers

attract more eyeballs.

"People don't want to go to hundreds of pages to find

different television stations," he said. "We will become a portal for world

television."

Most of the international television stations that

AlphaStar receives via satellite for use on its Web site are government-supported

stations, which means AlphaStar has not yet had to address thorny copyright issues. The

U.S. television channels it carries, such as Bloomberg and C-SPAN, are there by way of

Internet links, not satellite.

The timing was right to consider a video-streaming business

for a number of reasons, according to Wahba. More Web users are moving to high-speed

Internet access, and new multicasting software from Real Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp.

and others brings video streaming picture quality closer than ever to broadcast television

quality.

The company may eventually offer subscription-based

programming as an add-on, Wahba said. At that point, AlphaStar would need to negotiate

license fees and copyright arrangements with networks.

"Internet streaming will probably lead to a change in

the copyright laws," Wahba predicted. "How do you define franchises

globally?"

Before the company offers subscription programming, there

may be opportunities to charge one-time fees for special events, such as concerts and

sporting events, especially those that appeal to a global audience.

AlphaStar also hopes its wide reach will lead to

electronic-commerce opportunities. The company is already testing interactive video

technology on its site that will allow users to view products or real estate from a

360-degree angle using a roving camera technique.

"There are things that can be done on the Internet

that can't be done with traditional television," Wahba said.

Specialized video programming will be developed just for

the Internet, Wahba said. AlphaStar has signed agreements with a handful of content

companies, including ZeroOneFilms.com Inc., a

24-hour movie streaming service run by Wahba's two filmmaker sons.

Wahba said he expects to take AlphaStar public someday.

That could be a true test of the brand's resilience.