AlphaStar Buyer Bidding for Buford

Mahmoud Wahba, the Egyptian-born businessman who bought the

assets of bankrupt satellite-television provider AlphaStar Television Network Inc. in

November, has emerged as a candidate to buy 178,500-subscriber MSO Buford Television Inc.

Wahba, who said he wants to combine satellite distribution

and rural cable assets, said last week that he submitted a bid on Buford, along with other

potential buyers, about 10 days ago.

Several sources said Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, the

investment bank handling the auction, had whittled the interested parties down to fewer

than a half-dozen bidders, with bids coming in at around $300 million each. Wahba and an

executive at an MSO that also submitted a nonbinding offer, who asked not to be

identified, said their bids were in that range.

The Buford sale is expected to be yet another MSO

transaction that helps to establish valuation benchmarks. A price of $300 million would be

around $1,700 per subscriber, or about nine times estimated 1998 cash flow -- well below

the levels indicated by AT&T Corp.'s acquisition of Tele-Communications Inc. or

Paul Allen's more recent agreement to buy Charter Communications Inc.

But Buford's systems are much smaller than

Charter's, and most executives who considered bids said they would cost a lot to

upgrade. More than one-half of Buford's system capacity is at 330 megahertz or less,

and only 51 of its 261 headends serve more than 1,000 customers.

"It's a daunting task," said one bidder, who

asked not to be named, of the potential expenses involved.

Buford has some attractive qualities, though, in addition

to its raw size. Its systems are well-run, generating an estimated $189 in cash flow per

subscriber this year (rising to $201 next year), despite an average of only about 33

channels of basic and expanded-basic programming. Monthly revenue per subscriber is about

$34, versus the industry average of around $40, according to materials that DLJ prepared

for bidders.

Although the systems are rural, about two-thirds of

Buford's subscribers are within 30 miles of large or midsized markets, such as Dallas

or Houston. Buford also has a 24-hour call center, which it says was designed to be scaled

up to serve 2 million subscribers. One start-up MSO that seriously weighed a bid said the

call center was a big draw.

Other MSOs considered likely to have submitted bids include

Phoenix-based Cable One Inc., which has been actively buying, selling and swapping lately;

St. Louis-based Millennium Digital Media Holdings, a well-financed start-up; and Austin,

Texas-based Classic Cable Inc., which raised $125 million in the public-debt market over

the summer.

Cable One and Millennium executives declined to comment,

and a Classic Cable executive could not be reached for comment at press time.

Executives at bidding firms said the finalists would begin

doing due-diligence scrutiny of Buford sometime after Labor Day, en route to submitting

final bids sometime this fall.

Greenwich, Conn.-based Wahba said he has been working with

Waller Capital Corp. on a business plan that envisions a 500,000-subscriber MSO with rural

systems, supplied with programming and, potentially, data services from AlphaStar's

uplink facility in Oxford, Conn.

"We always were looking for a niche," Wahba said

of his plans for AlphaStar's second life after it flamed out as a direct-broadcast

satellite competitor to DirecTv Inc., EchoStar Communications Corp. and PrimeStar Inc.

He concluded that a workable niche could be buying rural

systems from buyers that can't afford the upgrades that are needed to be competitive,

then providing the additional programming needed to compete against DBS through

AlphaStar's facilities.

Wahba said he has reached a memorandum-of-understanding

stage to buy several cable systems, and he has even submitted offers to buy larger MSOs

than Buford.

Linking up with satellite providers had already occurred to

Buford's current owners, brothers Bob and Jeff Buford. To work around its low system

capacity, Buford, in addition to spending $41.9 million on upgrades over the last four

years, has been a pioneer in introducing digital television.

Buford was the first non-TCI system to use TCI's

Headend in the Sky service, and it achieved a 12 percent-penetration rate after eight

months of marketing the service in Heath, Texas.

Buford also planned to resell digital-TV service supplied

by PrimeStar under the DBS provider's "Digital Advantage" service. But that

offering is on hold while PrimeStar tries to win government approval to buy high-power

satellite assets from News Corp.