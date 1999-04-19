Albrecht Supplants Matoian at HBO

New York -- In a big reorganization last week, John

Matoian, president of HBO Pictures, exited his post, and his duties will now fall under

Chris Albrecht, president of HBO Original Programming.

HBO rising star Albrecht is adding HBO Original Movies --

which includes Matoian's former HBO Pictures and HBO NYC -- to his responsibilities.

Among his successes, Albrecht helped to lead HBO into the original-drama series category

with critically acclaimed shows Oz and The Sopranos.

HBO said it was looking to consolidate its programming

units, including original movies, under one person. As a result, Albrecht was given the

job, and Matoian decided not to renew his contract, which had six months to go.

HBO's original-programming efforts have expanded so

much that one point-person was needed to keep an eye on all of the activity, according to

HBO chairman Jeff Bewkes. For example, HBO is now doing 10 to 12 original movies per year,

compared with seven to nine several years ago, he added.

"HBO has added a lot to its original-programming

activity over the past couple of years," Bewkes said. "There's a lot going

on here. Because of that, it's a logical time and more manageable to have it all go

under one person. It helps to have an overview of all of the different things that

we're doing and to have a total picture of what HBO is as a service."

Bewkes, pointing to Albrecht's stellar track record

during his 15-year tenure at HBO, said the executive deserved the job of overseeing the

consolidated program units, including original movies.

Under the new structure, Matoian would have had to report

to Albrecht, which he found unacceptable.

HBO officials lauded Matoian's track record. HBO won

10 Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes during his tenure, with made-for-TV movies such as Don

King and Gia. Bewkes noted that in particular, Matoian brought HBO's

biopics to a new level and explored new genres in terms of original movies.

Albrecht pointed out that HBO spends several hundred

million dollars per year on original programming, and that kind of investment warrants

having one person overseeing all of the projects.

"There has to be an integrated strategy between all of

the different pieces of programming," he said. "We want them all to

cross-fertilize."

In terms of fulfilling subscriber needs, for example,

Albrecht said there needs to be one person looking at HBO's programming to determine

whether it's hitting all of its subscriber segments, with movies and shows that run a

gamut and hit different audiences.

Colin Callender, formerly executive vice president of HBO

NYC, was also promoted to the post of president of HBO Original Movies, which includes HBO

NYC, effective immediately. He reports to Albrecht.