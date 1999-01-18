AHN to Add Six New Series to Its Lineup

During a two-month period starting in February,

America's Health Network will add six new series to its schedule, including two hours

per day of health-news programming and a medical game show, officials said last week.

"Health news is a vision that we have always had for

the network," said Webster Golinkin, AHN's chairman and CEO. "We want AHN

to be a source for health news, so we're building a news organization."

Golinkin denied that AHN's planned program additions

were a reaction to Discovery Communications Inc.'s announcement last month that it is

pumping $350 million into its digital health network, Discovery Health Channel, for

original programming in order to convert it to an analog service.

"We've made significant additions to our

programming, beginning last June," Golinkin said. "This is part of a deliberate

plan."

On March 26 -- one day after AHN's third anniversary

-- the network will premiere Headline: Health, a live daily half-hour show covering

breaking health news around the world; and AHN Daily Journal, another daily

half-hour live show that will feature in-depth coverage of the day's leading health

story. That block will start at noon and be repeated at 4 p.m., Golinkin said.

AHN's other new series include: Integrative

Medicine: Body, Mind & Spirit, a weekly show on nontraditional medicine, debuting

Feb. 28 and hosted by Dr. Andrew Weil; The Sex Files, a nightly half-hour call-in

show addressing questions about intimate relationships, which premieres March 22; Anatomically

Correct, a biweekly health and medical game show described as a "medical Jeopardy,"

which joins AHN's lineup April 22; and Out of Control, a weekly half-hour show

on emotional and behavioral health issues, which goes on-air May 1.

Golinkin declined to comment on the cost of the six new

shows, but he said AHN has spent about $50 million on programming since its launch. With

the new additions, the health network will have added 10 new series since June, he added.

AHN began increasing its amount of health news last spring,

when it added a ticker. In the fourth quarter of last year, it debuted 60-second

health-news briefs.

Some of the new AHN shows -- including the medical game

show and the sex series -- are being created in response to viewer feedback, Golinkin

said. AHN gets 1,000 phone calls per day via its call-in Ask the Doctor shows, and

it uses those as an opportunity to query the public about what kind of programming they

want to see, he added.

"Consistently, people said they wanted to see a

medical game show," Golinkin said, adding that contestants will win money for their

favorite health charity.

He conceded that shows such as TheOprah Winfrey

Show and The Jerry Springer Show address the same kinds of behavioral-health

issues, such as substance abuse and depression, that AHN's Out of Control will

cover. But Golinkin said AHN's series will take a documentary approach, using case

studies to follow a topic.

AHN currently reaches about 9.2 million homes full-time,

including its carriage on DirecTV Inc. The service is carried on several digital

platforms, including Tele-Communications Inc.'s Headend in the Sky and Cox

Communications Inc.'s digital service. And AHN is talking to Time Warner Cable about

being added to its digital platform, AthenaTV.

Golinkin maintained that Discovery's ambitious plans

for its health network have validated the category.