Agencies Lament N.Y. Interconnect

New York -- Various ad-agency buyers, caught in the middle

of the war of words between Time Warner Cable and the New York Interconnect, expressed

disappointment and annoyance now that the MSO's pullout has eliminated the

interconnect's main attraction -- one-stop shopping.

Time Warner's exit means a return to the

pre-interconnect "bad old days" in the largest DMA. And agency time-buyers'

hopes for a swift end to the current multistop shopping appeared to be dashed last week,

as tensions heated up between Time Warner and Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp. (RASCO),

which owns and operates the interconnect.

Last week Larry Zipin, Time Warner's vice president of

ad sales, announced that National Cable Communications, archrival of RASCO-owned rep firm

Cable Networks Inc., had become its new cable rep firm. NCC has repped Time Warner's

New York 1 News network for three years. Earlier this month, Larry Fischer, president of

Time Warner CityCable, the ad-sales arm of Time Warner Cable of New York City, indicated

that the MSO was uncomfortable keeping CNI as its spot-cable rep.

"They [Time Warner] really shot the heart out of the

interconnect," said Howard Nass, senior vice president and director of local

broadcast at TN Media Inc. "We were hurt. Now we have two-stop shopping. We can live

with it, but it sends a negative message."

Nass said he understood why the MSO acted as it did, but,

he observed, "long-term, it's a mistake ... They may have acted too quickly, too

emotionally ... Working in their favor, it's a strong marketplace. But [thinking that

way] is short-term thinking."

"The New York Interconnect isn't quite connected

anymore" due to Time Warner's dropout, as Linda Ranieri, vice president and

management supervisor at Gallagher Group Inc., put it in a letter to Eglon Simons, the

interconnect's vice president and general manager. "Once heralded to us as a

panacea for all that's complex about buying cable, this new 'semi-connect'

is making life more complicated."

Lanieri was among buyers who had hoped for "a speedy

resolution of this mess."

Although the Big Apple interconnect has always been

"too limited to make WNYI an exclusive cable buy for our New York/Connecticut Ford

Dealer Association client," Lanieri said it has been "successfully utilized as a

complement to broadcast television and metro-cable schedules, helping to offset the heavy

male factor of the other 'metro' cable properties," namely the

regional-sports services.

For Gallagher's buying purposes, Lanieri continued,

"the interconnect's zones aren't narrow enough."

With Time Warner's exit, "now, we've got to

go to two sources -- an extra stop. It just takes us longer to do what we've got to

do,"said Ann Pomeranz, director of local broadcast at the Optimum Media

division of DDB Needham

Time Warner had pressed for DMA-wide sales, while RASCO

wanted to continue offering zoned sales as an option. Among the other interconnect members

that are talking,Adelphia Communications Corp. favored zoned sales, while Comcast

Corp.'s Comcast Cable Communications agreed with Time Warner's whole-market

focus. Ed Dunbar, MediaOne's vice president of ad sales, wouldn't take sides in

public.

"MediaOne believes very strongly in consolidated

markets," he said in a prepared statement, so the MSO is "very sorry to hear of

anything that makes our industry less competitive with other media."

Interestingly, two of the MSOs angling for equity in the

interconnect -- Comcast and MediaOne -- already share ownership of NCC with Katz Media

Group Inc., which controls the remaining 50 percent of the rep firm. Time Warner also has

a stake in NCC.

"Having made promises to our client to get budgets

approved upfront for the entire model year, we're left holding the bag and trying to

sort through buying and trafficking" for what's left of the interconnect and

what are now unaffiliated, individual systems, Lanieri said, speaking about life without

the full interconnect.

Due to this dispute, the largest DMA is moving counter to

cable's overall trend toward market consolidation. That and the related growth of

interconnects have contributed to cable-sales growth during the past five years,

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau and MSO executives have said repeatedly.

With Time Warner's withdrawal, the interconnect has

lost some of its luster, and it is close to losing bragging rights to being the largest

interconnect, at least in subscriber count. Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, is now

breathing down its neck, with 3 million subscribers versus the Big Apple's 3.2

million. (Ranking third is the Philadelphia Interconnect, with just over 2 million

subscribers.)