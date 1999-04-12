AFTRA Targets Made-for-Cable Shows

The American Federation of Television & Radio Artists

is trying to negotiate a blanket contract to cover performers working on made-for-cable-TV

programs -- a highly sensitive initiative in the cable industry, particularly regarding

the issue of residuals.

AFTRA announced March 31 that it had opened discussions

with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers about doing an industrywide

contract covering all original cable programs, instead of continuing with the current

practice of doing deals on a case-by-case or program-by-program basis.

"We've had considerable success in negotiating

AFTRA coverage, wages, benefits and protection in some 500 cable agreements with

independent producers and cable networks over the past five years, but often on a

show-by-show basis," AFTRA president Shelby Scott said in a prepared statement.

"That wastes resources for everyone. It's time to move toward an industry

approach."

But AFTRA's plans didn't sit well with some cable

networks. In fact, several cable networks declined to comment on the record last week on

AFTRA's unionization effort.

"It's a touchy issue," one top

cable-programming executive said. "This industry [cable] has created thousands of

jobs for AFTRA's members. This [unionization] proposal is a reflection of the work 30

years ago. It's a different world now."

One of the issues that would have to be hashed out in order

for AFTRA to secure an industrywide cable contract is that of residuals -- the fees paid

to performers when programs that they appear in are rerun.

Residual payments would be particularly burdensome for

cable networks, the programmer said, since most of their schedules are built on many

replays of shows and made-for-cable movies.

"We live on reruns," the cable programmer said.

"That's how cable is done. Now they say that we have to restructure this in a

way to pay out residuals."

Ray Solley, an agent at William Morris who specializes in

putting together cable-programming deals, agreed that "the real issue here is what

kind of residuals will be paid: how the reruns and residuals will be calculated, and how

they will be paid."

Solley noted that he is working on a program deal with one

cable network that may fall through because the network doesn't want to deal with the

issue of residuals.

However, an AFTRA spokesman tried to play down the

residuals issue, saying that it's just one of many items that will have to be

addressed before a collective union agreement can be struck with cable.

AFTRA currently has some agreements that cover blocks of

programming with cable networks including E! Entertainment Television and its Style

spinoff, Nickelodeon, Fox Family Channel, Home Box Office, Comedy Central and The

Nashville Network.