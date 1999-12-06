Affils Use Promo Tie-ins to Lure New Clients

Several cable networks are using sales promotions not only

to generate big bucks for affiliates, but to attract a goodly number of new clients or

categories to their local avails.

At MTV Networks, among the most aggressive in developing

affiliate tie-in efforts, vice president of affiliate ad sales Jason Malamud said MTV:

Music Television's most recent MTV Video Music Awards tallied $3.8 millon. The

September event generated "the most ever [local ad sales] for a one-night

event," he said.

The VMA's biggest local purchase -- a six-figure buy

from Steve Madden Shoes on Time Warner CityCable in New York -- was from an advertiser new

to cable, he added.

MTV's Movie Awards special also lured several

new-to-cable advertisers to affiliates' local avails last June. Among them: a music

retailer booked by Time Warner Cable's Adcast in Charlotte, N.C.; a carwash sold by

MediaOne Group Inc. in Santa Ana, Calif.; a supermarket booked by Dakota Cable in

Bismarck, N.D.; and a pizza store sold by Frontiervision in Newark, Ohio, according to

Malamud.

The latest event to crack the $1 million level in local ad

revenues this year under the MTVN umbrella belongs to VH1 -- its Dec. 5 VH1/Vogue

Fashion Awards. Its "$1 million and counting" more than doubled that

special's local take a year ago, Malamud said.

A dozen first-time clients helped lift the Fashion

Awards' local sales performance, including three spas and two furniture stores.

Comcast's Baltimore system, Time Warner Cable in Rochester, N.Y., and Time Warner's Costa

Mesa, Calif., system each landed an account in the relatively new spa category, he said.

Comcast of Baltimore and AdNex Detroit, the Detroit

interconnect, each brought in a furniture retailer, he added.

In addition, Time Warner Adcast in Charlotte sold an auto

mall as a new account, while Century Communications Corp. brought in a women's clothing

store in Colorado Springs, Colo. Still other affiliates booked new clients in the music

retailer, restaurant and shopping-mall sectors.

Maintaining that VH1 is growing in sales because its

audience of adult music lovers represents a new opportunity for local and national

advertisers, Malamud said the network's "Save the Music" promotions also are

catching on locally. Cable Advertising of Metro Atlanta (CAMA), for instance, sold a

sponsorship to a natural gas company, a rather new category.

MTVN's Nickelodeon allows affiliates to bring in a mix of

advertisers targeting adults, parents and youngsters, Malamud added.

Its latest Kids' Choice Awards last May attracted

three hospitals, two of which were new to cable accounts, he said. One was sold by

AT&T Broadband in Boise, Idaho; another by the Northern Ohio Interconnect in

Cleveland. Another new adult-oriented client was a Mazda/Suzuki dealership in an

unspecified market.

Time Warner's Adcast in Charlotte sold two skating rinks

that targeted both kids and their parents. Adcast also booked a shopping mall for its

first cable buy, tied to Nick's GameLab.

A Nickelodeon CatDog promotion also proved a magnet

for new business, Malamud said. Time Warner Cable in Memphis sold a dairy, a zoo and a

children's hair salon via the promotion, while Cox CableRep in Pensacola, Fla., lured in a

rodeo.

Comedy Central has also staged several affiliate tie-ins

that have delivered new clients to operators' local avails, according to senior vice

president of affiliate relations Brad Samuels and vice president of affiliate marketing

Steve Males.

In Pittsburgh, AT&T Broadband sold A&L Motors, a

Jaguar dealership, on the "Daily Show Big Shot," an evergreen promotion.

Comedy's upscale audience is often overlooked, but Samuels lauded the operator for

"making that connection" -- and booking the $17,000 new-to-cable account in the

process.

Bringing in new clients, whether network or local, is

"always what you're trying to do," Samuels observed. Next year, that will be the

main goal of seven Comedy off-the-shelf promotions (including one for its series The

Man Show) and two time-locked promotions.

Comedy's October Friars Club Roast was the subject

of a local sales promotion that began last August, Samuels added. Time Warner CityCable

sold that to the Ranch One restaurant chain, a new account that which spent $45,000 on the

tie-in.

That Roast promotion, already a success in its first

outing, also cellular-phone provider Powertel as a new client in three Southeastern

markets, the executives said. In Jacksonville, Fla., MediaOne booked a $178,000 order from

Powertel, while Time Warner Cable in Memphis landed a $40,000 buy and CAMA in Atlanta

received a $15,000 order, Samuels said.

Key to this promotions' success is its guarantee of trips

for local winners, rather than giving just one nationwide prize, he said.

CAMA, which Samuels praised as second only to Los Angeles'

Adlink in terms of using marketing as a sales driver, now is working with an Athens, Ga.,

hospital on a "Comedy Rx" promotion buy. Comedy Rx, a network service initiative

which borrows from the old saw that laughter is the best medicine, enables operators to

link comedy events to a fundraiser for a local charity or healthcare facility.

That's a rather new category for operators, he said, adding

that Comedy Rx's "pro-social [focus] is a great hook for promotions."

Adelphia Communications Corp.'s system in West Palm Beach,

Fla., is linking a "Comedy Rx" promotion to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Samuels

said.

At Discovery Networks U.S., vice president of local ad

sales/national accounts Clint Stinchcomb and director of promotions Kelleigh Dulany cited

a handul of promotions as especially effective in luring new business. Among them are

Discovery Channel's perennial "Shark Week" and the newer "Spin the Globe

and Go" promotion for Travel Channel, each with national and local sponsorship

layers.

For Shark Week, affiliates have been going beyond the usual

accounts to target major theme parks, for example, Dulany noted.

The most promising new tie-in is Discovery Kids' "Your

World, Your Adventure" -- the fledgling network's first sweepstakes -- running from

November through April.

Dulany said many affiliates also sought local dealership

tie-ins to Subaru's recent national sponsor link with Animal Planet's Crocodile Hunter

series. "That's the direction we're trying to move in" with other national/local

account tie-ins, she said.

Stinchcomb and western region local sales account manager

Christy Barrionuevo agreed that Adlink is perhaps the most active interconnect in terms of

marketing and promotional tie-ins, adding that more are already in the works for 2000.

Discovery Networks has also started pitches to persuade the

Los Angeles interconnect to add Travel Channel and Discovery Health early next year, when

Adlink further expands its insertable networks roster by five, for a total of 40, the

officials added.

Fox Family Channel has only just started to track

local-sales successes on a regular basis for its own affiliate promotions, said vice

president of affiliate ad sales David McFarland.

McFarland, who joined Fox Family four months ago from

Comedy Central, said that starting next year, his network will place a new emphasis on

" 'breakout' promotions for the contemporary family audience [in primetime] and for

kids in daytime."

McFarland said he intents to target fast-food, automotive

and leisure-time clients.

For late in the 2000 first quarter, McFarland said Fox

Family is developing a parent-oriented evergreen promotion built around the network,

rather than any specific program.

There also will be a time-locked "Fox Family Summer

Sweepstakes" promo targeted for May through June, he added. Winners will be able to

choose between a water sports/beach getaway trip or a big city trip.

The network will also continue its costumed characters

promotion, built around such animated shows as Donkey Kong, and its Fun & Games

promotion. Both evergreens have proven successful, he said.