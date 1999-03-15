A&E Will Blow $10M Horn

New York -- A&E Network, which will present four

original primetime Horatio Hornblower movies on four consecutive Sundays starting

April 4, hopes to put some wind in the project's sails via a hefty sweepstakes

promotion, worth well over $10 million, according to the service.

A&E's promo support -- created by Promotion

Development Group and implemented by Michael Mohamad, the network's vice president of

consumer and on-air marketing -- will set sail today (March 15).

The network will promote the four shows as separate

self-contained movies with distinct titles, rather than as a miniseries, Mohamad said last

week.

John Zamoiski, president of PDG, said the overall promo

value will be "in excess of $10 million," excluding cross-channel promos. Noting

that he's worked on many cable-network launches and other promotions since 1981, he

said, "I have never seen as complete an effort as this one."

A "Cast Off for Adventure" affiliate sweepstakes

will involve more than 200 affiliates, while Strategy First will back a "Sail

Away" retail sweepstakes" in 5,000 stores that stock its "Man of War

II" CD-ROMs.

A&E will award more than 40 Windjammer Caribbean

cruises in the various contests.

Barnes and Noble will assist with tie-in displays in more

than 500 "superstores," touting the 12 Little, Brown and Co. Hornblower

books and others with nautical themes.

In a more unusual stunt, A&E and the Nautical Heritage

Society will stage mock tall-ship battles in the harbors of eight major cities, including

New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston and San Diego; radio stations in each market

will tie-in.

Mohamad said A&E is now "targeting a couple of

other original movies" for similar support.